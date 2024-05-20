HT Auto
Even Lamborghini does not want a Lamborghini EV. Not yet anyway

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 May 2024, 09:50 AM
  • Lamborghini Lanzador EV is still a few years away from its global launch and the Italians are in no rush to rush electric ambitions.
Lamborghini Lanzador
The Lamborghini Lanzador concept EV has so far been shown only in concept form.
Lamborghini is not interested in fast-tracking electric supercar strategy in the immediate future. And while a few of its rivals may be working overtime to offer the technology in their respective models, the Italians are confident the supercar buyer is still enamoured by the roar and grunt of the engine rather than battery power.

Lamborghini boss man Stephan Winkelmann has clarified that electric supercars may not be a massive hit immediately even if future dynamics may change perspectives. He believes that the demand for such a technology in supercarsLamborghini offers may not be impressive enough in the foreseeable future. “It’s too early, and we have to see down the road if and when this is going to happen," he told Bloomberg during the course of an interview.

Lamborghini has been relatively quick to break traditional shackles and its Urus is a clear case in point. The first-ever SUV from the company has emerged as a mammoth hit and has now been around for several years, powering Lamborghini's impressive global sales. But while the transition to include an SUV body type has worked, Winkelmann is not so sure about EVs even though the all-electric two-door Lamborghini Lanzador crossover is believed to be prepped for launch in 2028.

No peer pressure

Lamborghini competes with the likes of Ferrari, among others, in the global supercar segment. But while Ferrari has been working towards developing an electric supercar, and even Rolls Royce Spectre EV has been unveiled for select markets, Lamborghini is not quite keen to drive aggressively down that road just yet.

Also Read : Ferrari to launch three cars in 2024, new hypercar may get a plug-in hybrid tech

Instead, its all-electric Lanzador crossover is being patiently crafted while the Revuelto plug-in hybrid is already available in many markets across the globe.

The Lanzador was first unveiled in concept form in 2023 and gets two electric motors, one on each axle. The concept supercar has a clear focus on aerodynamics, and gets a steerable rear axle and air suspension.

TAGS: Ferrari Lamborghini Urus Lanzador Lamborghini EV Electric vehicle electric car

