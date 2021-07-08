In India, there are 8 Ferrari Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Ferrari Roma, Ferrari Portofino, Ferrari 812, Ferrari F8 Tributo, Ferrari Amalfi. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 3.5 Cr.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Ferrari Cars Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Ferrari Roma
|₹ 3.76 Cr
|Ferrari Portofino
|₹ 3.5 Cr
|Ferrari 812
|₹ 5.2 Cr
|Ferrari F8 Tributo
|₹ 4.02 Cr
|Ferrari Amalfi
|₹ 5.59 Cr