Best Ferrari Cars

In India, there are 8 Ferrari Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Ferrari Roma, Ferrari Portofino, Ferrari 812, Ferrari F8 Tributo, Ferrari Amalfi. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 3.5 Cr. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Ferrari Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Ferrari Roma ₹ 3.76 Cr
Ferrari Portofino ₹ 3.5 Cr
Ferrari 812 ₹ 5.2 Cr
Ferrari F8 Tributo ₹ 4.02 Cr
Ferrari Amalfi ₹ 5.59 Cr

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8 New Ferrari Cars found

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Ferrari Roma Front Left Side
1/19

Ferrari Roma

5.0
1
₹3.76 Cr
Engine
3855 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ferrari Portofino Front Right Side
1/24

Ferrari Portofino

5.0
1
₹3.5 Cr
Engine
3855 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ferrari 812 Front Right Side
1/13

Ferrari 812

₹5.2 Cr
Engine
6496 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ferrari F8 Tributo Front Left Side
1/20

Ferrari F8 Tributo

5.0
1
₹4.02 Cr
Engine
3902.0 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ferrari Amalfi Ferrari Amalfi
1/10

Ferrari Amalfi

₹5.59 Cr
Engine
3902 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ferrari Amalfi Spider Front Left View
1/6
JUST LAUNCHED

Ferrari Amalfi Spider

₹4.6 Cr
Engine
3855 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ferrari 849 Testarossa Left View
1/15

Ferrari 849 Testarossa

5.0
1
₹10.37 Cr
Engine
3990 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ferrari Purosangue SUV Front Left Side
1/13

Ferrari Purosangue SUV

5.0
1
₹10.5 Cr
Engine
6496 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

1 Upcoming Ferrari Car

Ferrari Portofino Facelift Front View
UPCOMING

Ferrari Portofino Facelift

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹3.8 - 3.9 Cr
Expected price
Engine
3855 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
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