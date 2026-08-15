Lamborghini Revuelto Key Specs
- Engine6498 cc
- Mileage10 kmpl
- Power814 bhp
- FuelHybrid
- Max Torque725 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight1772 kg
The Lamborghini Revuelto is the brand’s first hybrid production model and serves as the successor to the Aventador, which concluded its production in 2022. Launched in India at 8.89 Cr (ex-showroom), the Revuelto introduces electrification to Lamborghini’s long-standing V12 engine configuration. It combines a newly developed naturally aspirated engine with an electric drive system, forming the basis for a groundbreaking powertrain platform in the company’s flagship lineup.
The Lamborghini Revuelto is available in a single high-performance variant in the Indian market. Due to its status as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the final price can vary significantly based on the extensive Ad Personam customisation options selected by the buyer.
Note: Prices vary across cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore due to regional tax structures.
The heart of the 2025 Revuelto is a mid-mounted 6.5-litre V12 engine, lighter and more powerful than its predecessor. For the current year, this powertrain maintains its status as the benchmark for naturally aspirated performance, now enhanced by three electric motors (two on the front axle and one integrated into the gearbox).
The 2025 Revuelto showcases a "Monofuselage" chassis—a monocoque made entirely of multi-technology carbon fibre. This innovative design makes the car 10% lighter and 25% stiffer than the Aventador.
The Revuelto is meticulously designed for extreme track performance as well as enhanced road usability.
|Feature
|Specification
|Seating Capacity
|2 Seater
|Fuel Type
|Petrol + Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV)
|Battery Capacity
|N/A
|Electric-only Range
|N/A
|Braking
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes (CCB Plus)
|Safety
|6 Airbags, ESC, and Advanced ADAS
|Dimensions
|4947mm (L) x 2266mm (W) x 1160mm (H)
As of 2025, the Lamborghini Revuelto remains one of the most sought-after super sports cars, with demand driving the model to effectively sell out until 2026. Buyers placing orders now should expect a waiting period of over 24 months. Recently, Lamborghini India has successfully delivered several bespoke units, each tailored to reflect the owner’s unique style, further solidifying its position in the luxury segment.
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|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|COMPARISON
|Lamborghini Revuelto
|Rs. 8.89 CrOnwards
|814 bhp
|725 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|-
|-
|4947 mm
|2266 mm
|1160 mm
|Ferrari 849 Testarossa
|Rs. 10.37 CrOnwards
|1050 bhp
|842 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|-
|-
|-
|4718 mm
|1999 mm
|1225 mm
|RevueltoVS849 Testarossa
|Aston Martin Vanquish
|Rs. 8.85 CrOnwards
|-
|824 bhp
|1000 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|4
|120 mm
|248 litres
|4850 mm
|2044 mm
|1290 mm
|RevueltoVSVanquish
Lamborghini Revuelto is available in the 16 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|814 bhp
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|725 Nm
|Mileage
|10 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|6498 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Max Speed
|350 kmph
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