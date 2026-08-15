The Lamborghini Revuelto is the brand’s first hybrid production model and serves as the successor to the Aventador, which concluded its production in 2022. Launched in India at 8.89 Cr (ex-showroom), the Revuelto introduces electrification to Lamborghini’s long-standing V12 engine configuration. It combines a newly developed naturally aspirated engine with an electric drive system, forming the basis for a groundbreaking powertrain platform in the company’s flagship lineup.

Lamborghini Revuelto Price in India

The Lamborghini Revuelto is available in a single high-performance variant in the Indian market. Due to its status as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the final price can vary significantly based on the extensive Ad Personam customisation options selected by the buyer.

Ex-Showroom Price: 8.89 Cr

8.89 Cr On-Road Price (Estimated): 8.89 Cr – null null (inclusive of RTO, Insurance, and Taxes)

Note: Prices vary across cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore due to regional tax structures.

Performance and Powertrain

The heart of the 2025 Revuelto is a mid-mounted 6.5-litre V12 engine, lighter and more powerful than its predecessor. For the current year, this powertrain maintains its status as the benchmark for naturally aspirated performance, now enhanced by three electric motors (two on the front axle and one integrated into the gearbox).

Total Power Output: 1015 hp

1015 hp Engine Displacement: 6498 cc

6498 cc Maximum Torque: 725 Nm (Engine) + Electric Motor Torque

725 Nm (Engine) + Electric Motor Torque Transmission: 8-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)

8-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) Acceleration (0-100 km/h): 2.5 Seconds

2.5 Seconds Top Speed: Over 350 km/h

Over 350 km/h Drive Type: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with Torque Vectoring

Design and Aerodynamics

The 2025 Revuelto showcases a "Monofuselage" chassis—a monocoque made entirely of multi-technology carbon fibre. This innovative design makes the car 10% lighter and 25% stiffer than the Aventador.

Exterior: The design language is marked by "Y" shaped LED elements, paying homage to modern aerospace engineering. An active rear wing adjusts to optimise downforce and drag based on driving conditions.

The design language is marked by "Y" shaped LED elements, paying homage to modern aerospace engineering. An active rear wing adjusts to optimise downforce and drag based on driving conditions. Interior: The "Feel Like a Pilot" cockpit includes a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, an 8.4-inch central display, and an additional 9.1-inch screen for passenger control.

The "Feel Like a Pilot" cockpit includes a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, an 8.4-inch central display, and an additional 9.1-inch screen for passenger control. Driving Modes: With 13 driving settings, including a "Città" (City) mode for fully electric, zero-emission driving, the Revuelto adapts to a variety of driving styles.

Key Features and Specifications

The Revuelto is meticulously designed for extreme track performance as well as enhanced road usability.

Feature Specification Seating Capacity 2 Seater Fuel Type Petrol + Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Battery Capacity N/A Electric-only Range N/A Braking Carbon Ceramic Brakes (CCB Plus) Safety 6 Airbags, ESC, and Advanced ADAS Dimensions 4947mm (L) x 2266mm (W) x 1160mm (H)

Availability and Delivery

As of 2025, the Lamborghini Revuelto remains one of the most sought-after super sports cars, with demand driving the model to effectively sell out until 2026. Buyers placing orders now should expect a waiting period of over 24 months. Recently, Lamborghini India has successfully delivered several bespoke units, each tailored to reflect the owner’s unique style, further solidifying its position in the luxury segment.

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