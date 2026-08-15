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LAMBORGHINI Revuelto

₹8.89 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
5.0
1
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The Lamborghini Revuelto is the brand’s first hybrid production model and serves as the successor to the Aventador, which concluded its production in 2022. Launched in India at 8.89 Cr (ex-showroom), the Revuelto introduces electrification to Lamborghini’s long-standing V12 engine configuration. It combines a newly developed naturally aspirated engine with an electric drive system, forming the basis for a groundbreaking powertrain platform in the company’s flagship lineup.

Lamborghini Revuelto Price in India

The Lamborghini Revuelto is available in a single high-performance variant in the Indian market. Due to its status as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the final price can vary significantly based on the extensive Ad Personam customisation options selected by the buyer.

  • Ex-Showroom Price: 8.89 Cr
  • On-Road Price (Estimated): 8.89 Cr – null null (inclusive of RTO, Insurance, and Taxes)

Note: Prices vary across cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore due to regional tax structures.

Performance and Powertrain

The heart of the 2025 Revuelto is a mid-mounted 6.5-litre V12 engine, lighter and more powerful than its predecessor. For the current year, this powertrain maintains its status as the benchmark for naturally aspirated performance, now enhanced by three electric motors (two on the front axle and one integrated into the gearbox).

  • Total Power Output: 1015 hp
  • Engine Displacement: 6498 cc
  • Maximum Torque: 725 Nm (Engine) + Electric Motor Torque
  • Transmission: 8-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)
  • Acceleration (0-100 km/h): 2.5 Seconds
  • Top Speed: Over 350 km/h
  • Drive Type: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with Torque Vectoring

Design and Aerodynamics

The 2025 Revuelto showcases a "Monofuselage" chassis—a monocoque made entirely of multi-technology carbon fibre. This innovative design makes the car 10% lighter and 25% stiffer than the Aventador.

  • Exterior: The design language is marked by "Y" shaped LED elements, paying homage to modern aerospace engineering. An active rear wing adjusts to optimise downforce and drag based on driving conditions.
  • Interior: The "Feel Like a Pilot" cockpit includes a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, an 8.4-inch central display, and an additional 9.1-inch screen for passenger control.
  • Driving Modes: With 13 driving settings, including a "Città" (City) mode for fully electric, zero-emission driving, the Revuelto adapts to a variety of driving styles.

Key Features and Specifications

The Revuelto is meticulously designed for extreme track performance as well as enhanced road usability.

FeatureSpecification
Seating Capacity2 Seater
Fuel TypePetrol + Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV)
Battery CapacityN/A
Electric-only RangeN/A
BrakingCarbon Ceramic Brakes (CCB Plus)
Safety6 Airbags, ESC, and Advanced ADAS
Dimensions4947mm (L) x 2266mm (W) x 1160mm (H)

Availability and Delivery

As of 2025, the Lamborghini Revuelto remains one of the most sought-after super sports cars, with demand driving the model to effectively sell out until 2026. Buyers placing orders now should expect a waiting period of over 24 months. Recently, Lamborghini India has successfully delivered several bespoke units, each tailored to reflect the owner’s unique style, further solidifying its position in the luxury segment.

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Lamborghini Revuelto Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    6498 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    10 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    814 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    725 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1772 kg
View All Revuelto SpecsView specs icon

Lamborghini Revuelto Videos

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Lamborghini Revuelto Variants

Lamborghini Revuelto price starts at ₹ 8.89 Cr .
1 Variant Available
Revuelto V12 Hybrid
₹8.89 Cr*
6498 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Lamborghini Revuelto Latest Updates

Calendar icon15 Aug 2026
Lamborghini unveils the limited-edition Revuelto SV, a track-focused supercar with enhanced power, agility, and exclusive features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Aug 2026
Lamborghini teases the Revuelto SV, a track-focused, high-performance variant with unique design and power enhancements, debuting August 14.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jul 2026
Lamborghini unveils the Revuelto Impavido, a samurai-inspired, limited-edition supercar celebrating 25 years in Japan with exclusive design and 1,001 bhp.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jun 2026
Stable fuel prices could revive scooter and entry-level car demand, says Goldman Sachs
Calendar icon11 Mar 2026
Lamborghini India experiences rising demand for personalized Revuelto supercars, featuring unique designs and high-performance specifications tailored to individual owners.Read Full Story

Lamborghini Revuelto Visual Comparison

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Lamborghini Revuelto comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTCOMPARISON
Lamborghini Revuelto
Lamborghini Revuelto image
Rs. 8.89 CrOnwards
51
814 bhp725 NmAutomaticCoupe6--4947 mm2266 mm1160 mm
Ferrari 849 TestarossaFerrari 849 Testarossa imageRs. 10.37 CrOnwards
51
1050 bhp842 NmAutomaticCoupe---4718 mm1999 mm1225 mmRevueltoVS849 Testarossa
Aston Martin VanquishAston Martin Vanquish imageRs. 8.85 CrOnwards-824 bhp1000 NmAutomaticCoupe4120 mm248 litres4850 mm2044 mm1290 mmRevueltoVSVanquish

Lamborghini Revuelto Images

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Lamborghini Revuelto Image 6

Lamborghini Revuelto Colours

Lamborghini Revuelto is available in the 16 Colours in India.

Arancio Borealis
Bianco Icarus
Bianco Monocerus
Blu Astraeus
Blu Eleos
Giallo Auge
Giallo Inti
Grigio Keres
Grigio Nimbus
Marrone Alcestis
Nero Helene
Nero Noctis
Rosso Anteros
Rosso Mars
Verde Lares
Verde Mantis
Arancio borealis

Lamborghini Revuelto Alternatives

Ferrari 849 Testarossa

Ferrari 849 Testarossa

10.37 Cr
Revueltovs849 Testarossa
Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin Vanquish

8.85 Cr
RevueltovsVanquish

Lamborghini Revuelto User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

Perfect highway cruiser with beast looks
This car is very awesome with a v12 engine and sharp aggressive looks. And mostly i love is its sport mode and V12 Engine
By: Jasmeen kaur (Jan 1, 2026)
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Lamborghini Revuelto Related News

Lamborghini India is experiencing strong demand for personalized super sports cars, particularly the Revuelto, featuring unique configurations tailored to owners' tastes.
Lamborghini Revuelto deliveries in India highlight growing demand for bespoke super sports cars
11 Mar 2026
The Lamborghini Temerario was recently launched in India
Lamborghini Revuelto and Urus SE fuel strong Q1 growth with record deliveries. Check details
7 May 2025
A Lamborghini Revuelto luxury car worth nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9 crore (ex-showroom) caught fire on the Coastal Road in Mumbai on December 25. (Photo courtesy: X/@SinghaniaGautam)
Lamborghini Revuelto luxury car catches fire in Mumbai, Gautam Singhania raises safety concerns again
26 Dec 2024
The Lamborghini Revuelto is powered by a 6.5-litre L545 V12 engine which the company claims is its lightest and most-powerful yet.
Gautam Singhania raises reliability concerns after Lamborghini Revuelto breaks down
4 Oct 2024
Zayn Sofuoglu is being called the fastest child in the world after hitting 312 kmph driving the Lamborghini Revuelto supercar
5-year-old makes unofficial record driving the Lamborghini Revuelto at 312 kmph
24 Aug 2024
View all
 Lamborghini Revuelto Related News

Lamborghini Revuelto Specifications and Features

Max Power814 bhp
Body TypeCoupe
AirbagsYes
Max Torque725 Nm
Mileage10 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine6498 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed350 kmph
View all Revuelto specs and features

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