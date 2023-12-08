Saved Articles

Lamborghini Revuelto Specifications

Lamborghini Revuelto is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 8,89,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 6498 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Lamborghini Revuelto mileage is 10 kmpl.
8.89 Cr*
Lamborghini Revuelto Specs

Lamborghini Revuelto comes in one Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a two-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 10 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions.

Lamborghini Revuelto Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
V12 Hybrid
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
725 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
814 bhp @ 9250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
V12 NA 6.5 l
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.5 seconds
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Front Seats
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
295 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Engine
6498 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 6 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
350 Kmph
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
265 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Horizontal monotube damper with push rod system
Front Suspension
Horizontal monotube damper with push rod system
Rear Tyres
345 / 30 R21
Length
4947 mm
Wheelbase
2779 mm
Kerb Weight
1772 kg
Height
1160 mm
Width
2266 mm
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
One Touch - Up
All
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
iPod Compatibility
Yes
DVD Playback
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
TFT Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes

Lamborghini Revuelto News

Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica wears a special colour theme to honour the brand's 60th anniversary.
This Lamborghini Revuelto wears a one-off colour, took 435 hours to be hand-painted
8 Dec 2023
Lamborghini is using an all-new 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine for the Revuelto.
Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid V12 supercar launched at 8.89 crore
6 Dec 2023
The Lamborghini Revuelto replaces the Aventador as the brand's new V12-powered supercar but this one now comes with a plug-in hybrid motor
Lamborghini Revuelto with 1,001 bhp to be launched in India today. What to expect
5 Dec 2023
The Revuelto looks like a proper Lamborghini with its sharp and aggressive styling.
Lamborghini Revuelto with 1000 bhp to launch in India on December 6th
8 Nov 2023
The Lamborghini Revuelto came as a milestone product from the brand, as it adopted an electrified plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Lamborghini Revuelto, Huracan and Urus supercars sold out until the end of 2025. Know more
10 Jul 2023
Lamborghini Revuelto Variants & Price List

V12 Hybrid
8.89 Cr*
6498 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
