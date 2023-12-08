Lamborghini Revuelto Specifications

Lamborghini Revuelto comes in one Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a two-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 10 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Revuelto measures 4,947 mm in length, 2,266 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,779 mm. A two-seat model, Lamborghini Revuelto sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less