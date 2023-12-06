HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid V12 Supercar Launched At 8.89 Crore

Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid V12 supercar launched at 8.89 crore

The Lamborghini Revuelto, the Italian automaker’s first hybrid supercar, has been launched in India at 8.89 crore ex-showroom. The new Lamborghini Revuelto made its global debut earlier this year and is the successor to the Aventador that ceased production at the end of 2022. The Revuelto keeps the glorious V12 engine alive, albeit with the naturally aspirated unit replaced with a hybrid system that produces more power than before.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 06 Dec 2023, 15:55 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Lamborghini Revuelto
Lamborghini is using an all-new 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine for the Revuelto.
Lamborghini Revuelto
Lamborghini is using an all-new 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine for the Revuelto.

The Lamborghini Revuelto is based on an all-carbon monocoque chassis. It’s the first supercar to get a 100 per cent carbon fibre front structure including the front-impact structures made from forged carbon.

Also Read : Lamborghini Revuelto, Huracan and Urus sold out until the end of 2025. Know more.

The coupe borrows styling cues from Lamborghini’s recent limited-edition models including the Centenario and Sian FKP 37. The new signature ‘Y’ theme on the LED DRLs and taillights gives the two-door, mid-engined coupe a futuristic look, while the twin exhaust in the centre offers a menacing appearance. The Revuelto looks sharp, ready to cut like a blade, with an aggressive front profile. It also gets the scissor doors, which remain a signature element on the flagship Lamborghini.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Revuelto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Revuelto
₹ 8.89 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
₹ 3.22 - 3.73 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus S (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus S
₹ 4.18 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Lamborghini Urus Performante (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus Performante
₹ 4.22 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan STO
₹ 4.99 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The cabin gets a modern look with the vertically-stacked 8.4-inch infotainment screen, while there’s a 12.3-inch digital console on the Revuelto. The passenger also gets a 9.1-inch screen that will offer a host of information on the car.

Powering the Lamborghini Revuelto is the newly-developed 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine that develops 803 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 712 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine is paired with three electric motors that push the total output to 1,001 bhp. Power goes to all four wheels via the new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 0-100 kmph comes up in 2.5 seconds while 0-200 kmph is achieved in just 7 seconds. The top speed is rated at 350 kmph. There are 13 driving modes on the Revuelto.

Furthermore, the Revuelto gets electric torque vectoring, and four-wheel drive is available in fully electric drive mode for dynamic handling. The high-performance hybrid supercar can travel up to 10 km on electric propulsion alone via the 3.8 kWh battery pack.

The new Lamborghini Revuelto competes against the Ferrari SF90, also a plug-in hybrid supercar in the segment. The big bull is also offering a host of personalisation and customisation options with the Revuelto to customers in India. The hybrid performance coupe arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) in the country.

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2023, 15:54 PM IST
TAGS: Ferrari 350 Lamborghini Lamborghini Revuelto Revuelto Lamborghini India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 239 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.