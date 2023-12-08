Lamborghini Revuelto on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 10.13 Crore. Visit your nearest Lamborghini Revuelto on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 10.13 Crore. Visit your nearest Lamborghini Revuelto dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Lamborghini Revuelto on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid ₹ 10.13 Crore