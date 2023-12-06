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Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.13 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Lamborghini Revuelto Key Specs
Engine6498 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Revuelto specs and features

Revuelto V12 Hybrid

Revuelto V12 Hybrid Prices

The Revuelto V12 Hybrid, equipped with a V12 NA 6.5 l and Automatic (AMT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹10.13 Crore (ex-showroom).

Revuelto V12 Hybrid Mileage

All variants of the Revuelto offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Revuelto V12 Hybrid Colours

The Revuelto V12 Hybrid is available in 16 colour options: Arancio Borealis, Bianco Icarus, Bianco Monocerus, Blu Astraeus, Blu Eleos, Giallo Auge, Giallo Inti, Grigio Keres, Grigio Nimbus, Marrone Alcestis, Nero Helene, Nero Noctis, Rosso Anteros, Rosso Mars, Verde Lares, Verde Mantis.

Revuelto V12 Hybrid Engine and Transmission

The Revuelto V12 Hybrid is powered by a 6498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 814 bhp @ 9250 rpm and 725 Nm @ 6750 rpm of torque.

Revuelto V12 Hybrid vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Revuelto's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ferrari 849 Testarossa priced ₹10.37 Cr or the Aston Martin Vanquish priced ₹8.85 Cr.

Revuelto V12 Hybrid Specs & Features

The Revuelto V12 Hybrid has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Low Fuel Level Warning, Rear Defogger, Aux Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Door Ajar Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.

Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid Price

Revuelto V12 Hybrid

₹10.13 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,89,00,000
RTO
89,40,000
Insurance
34,59,650
FasTag Charges
600
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,13,00,250
EMI@21,77,337/mo
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Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
725 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
814 bhp @ 9250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
V12 NA 6.5 l
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.5 seconds
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Front Seats
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
295 bhp, 725 Nm
Engine
6498 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 6 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
350 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
265 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Horizontal monotube damper with push rod system
Front Suspension
Horizontal monotube damper with push rod system
Rear Tyres
345 / 30 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4947 mm
Wheelbase
2779 mm
Kerb Weight
1772 kg
Height
1160 mm
Width
2266 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
One Touch - Up
All

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
iPod Compatibility
Yes
DVD Playback
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
TFT Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid EMI
EMI19,59,604 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,11,70,225
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,11,70,225
Interest Amount
2,64,05,999
Payable Amount
11,75,76,224

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