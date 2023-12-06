|Engine
|6498 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Revuelto V12 Hybrid, equipped with a V12 NA 6.5 l and Automatic (AMT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹10.13 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Revuelto offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Revuelto V12 Hybrid is available in 16 colour options: Arancio Borealis, Bianco Icarus, Bianco Monocerus, Blu Astraeus, Blu Eleos, Giallo Auge, Giallo Inti, Grigio Keres, Grigio Nimbus, Marrone Alcestis, Nero Helene, Nero Noctis, Rosso Anteros, Rosso Mars, Verde Lares, Verde Mantis.
The Revuelto V12 Hybrid is powered by a 6498 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 814 bhp @ 9250 rpm and 725 Nm @ 6750 rpm of torque.
In the Revuelto's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ferrari 849 Testarossa priced ₹10.37 Cr or the Aston Martin Vanquish priced ₹8.85 Cr.
The Revuelto V12 Hybrid has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Low Fuel Level Warning, Rear Defogger, Aux Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Door Ajar Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.