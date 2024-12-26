In 2026, when choosing between the Lamborghini Revuelto and Rolls-Royce Spectre, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Revuelto Price starts at Rs. 8.89 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V12 Hybrid, Rolls-Royce Spectre Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Electric. Spectre gets a battery pack of up to 102 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Revuelto vs Spectre Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Revuelto
|Spectre
|Brand
|Lamborghini
|Rolls-Royce
|Price
|₹ 8.89 Cr
|₹ 7.5 Cr
|Range
|-
|530 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|102 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|95 Min.(50 kW DC Fast Charger)