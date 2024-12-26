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Lamborghini Revuelto vs Rolls-Royce Spectre

In 2026, when choosing between the Lamborghini Revuelto and Rolls-Royce Spectre, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lamborghini Revuelto Price starts at Rs. 8.89 Cr (ex-showroom price) for V12 Hybrid, Rolls-Royce Spectre Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Electric. Spectre gets a battery pack of up to 102 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Revuelto vs Spectre Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Revuelto Spectre
BrandLamborghiniRolls-Royce
Price₹ 8.89 Cr₹ 7.5 Cr
Range-530 km/charge
Battery Capacity-102 kWh
Charging Time-95 Min.(50 kW DC Fast Charger)

Filters
Revuelto
Lamborghini Revuelto
V12 Hybrid
₹8.89 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Spectre
Rolls-Royce Spectre
Electric
₹7.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Lamborghini Revuelto Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Headlight
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Specification
Others
Regenerative BrakingIdle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
725 Nm @ 6750 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
814 bhp @ 9250 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Electric
Engine Type
V12 NA 6.5 l-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.5 seconds4.5 seconds
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
295 bhp, 725 Nm255 bhp, 365 Nm
Engine
6498 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 6 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Max Speed
350 Kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
265 / 35 R20255 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Horizontal monotube damper with push rod systemMulti-Link
Front Suspension
Horizontal monotube damper with push rod systemDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
345 / 30 R21285 / 40 R20
Length
4947 mm5475 mm
Wheelbase
2779 mm3210 mm
Kerb Weight
1772 kg2890 kg
Height
1160 mm1573 mm
Width
2266 mm2017 mm
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person4 Person
Doors
2 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
90 litres83 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
LED on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
DVD Playback
YesNo
Speakers
6+6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
TFT DisplayTFT Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyAll
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,13,00,2507,79,69,831
Ex-Showroom Price
8,89,00,0007,50,00,000
RTO
89,40,00050,000
Insurance
34,59,65029,19,331
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,77,33716,75,875

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