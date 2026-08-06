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PORSCHE 911

₹2.11 - 3.82 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
2
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Variants

Latest Updates on Porsche 911

The Porsche 911 has long been synonymous with high performance and luxury in the world of sports cars. In 2025, the latest edition of the iconic sports car continues to uphold Porsche's reputation for excellence. Recent updates highlight the upcoming model, set to be unveiled on April 14, which promises an engaging, driver-focused experience for performance enthusiasts. Additionally, Porsche has introduced the limited-run 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition, commemorating 70 years of the brand's presence in the Middle East market, which features bespoke detailing inspired by traditional Kuwaiti craftsmanship.

Porsche 911 Price

The price of the Porsche 911 varies across its different models. Currently, the range is priced between 2.11 Cr and 3.82 Cr (both ex-showroom before options). This premium pricing reflects the vehicle's performance capabilities, luxurious features, and the exclusivity of certain variants. The Turbo S Sadu Edition, for instance, is a limited edition that highlights unique craftsmanship and cultural elements, commemorating Porsche's rich history in the region. Launched in India in 2023, the Porsche 911 S/T is positioned as the most expensive model in the entire range.

Porsche 911 Launch Date

The latest Porsche 911s to reach Indian shores were the Carrera and Carrera 4 GTS, which were launched in May 2024. While the entry-level 911 Carrera gets a 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine, the Carrera 4 GTS is fitted with a 3.6-litre flat-six paired with two electric motors, making it the first road-legal 911 to feature an electrified powertrain. The updated 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S, featuring a hybrid T-Hybrid system with 701 bhp, has recently debuted globally and is now available in India as well. Further details about the upcoming model will be revealed at the time of its official unveiling.

Porsche 911 Variants

The Porsche 911 is available in 4 variants in India, catering to various performance preferences and driving styles. The Porsche 911 Carrera is the entry-level variant from the sports coupe's range in India and it's priced from 2.11 Cr. The sportier Carrera 4 GTS is available from 2.11 - 3.82 Cr and brings a hybrid powertrain. The Porsche 911 Turbo S is available from 2.11 - 3.82 Cr with a powerful twin-turbo flat-six unit. Additionally, the limited-edition 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition is available, which combines high performance with stunning handcrafted details, priced from 2.11 - 3.82 Cr. The most expensive model from the range is the Porsche 911 S/T which boasts a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six mated to a 6-speed GT sports manual gearbox. This model is listed from 3.82 Cr. All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom before options.

Porsche 911 Design and Exterior

The design of the Porsche 911 is as iconic as its performance and much of the coupe's traits have been retained over the years. The sleek silhouette features a low stance that boasts an aggressive yet elegant presence on the road. Characteristic round headlights and a bold grille design take up the front fascia. The latest models showcase distinctive features such as a ducktail rear spoiler and classic Porsche styling cues, enhancing its sporty demeanour while paying homage to historical models. Unique colour options—including Guards Red, Black, Racing Yellow, Gentian Blue Metallic, Agate Grey Metallic, Aventurine Green Metallic, White, Gt Silver Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Carmine Red, Cartagena Yellow Metallic, Lugano Blue, Shade Green Metallic, Slate Grey Neo and Crayon—allow owners to personalise their vehicles. Noteworthy exterior details include 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, lightweight materials, and aerodynamically efficient shapes that make the 911 stand out in any scenario.

Porsche 911 Interior

The Porsche 911 brings a luxurious cabin filled with premium materials and an upmarket tech suite. The interior layout focuses on driver engagement and comfort, featuring ergonomically positioned controls, ample space, and high-quality leather upholstery. Standard features in the 911 include a touchscreen infotainment system with a 10.9-inch central display, offering connectivity options that are integrated into the driving experience. Additional luxury touches such as heated seats, customisable ambient lighting, and advanced sound systems—like the Burmester High-End Surround Sound System—further enhance interior comfort. The driver-centric cockpit exemplifies Porsche's commitment to performance-oriented design while still delivering in terms of comfort and luxury, making it equally suitable for exhilarating drives and casual journeys.

Porsche 911 Fuel Efficiency

The Porsche 911 is a sports coupe aimed at extracting maximum performance from its powertrain and is not entirely focused on achieving great mileage. Although specific figures may vary depending on the variant and driving conditions, the overall fuel economy for the base models is around 10.64 kmpl in real-world environments.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the design of the Porsche 911, which features various advanced safety technologies and stellar safety ratings. Each model is constructed with a robust chassis and multiple airbags designed to protect occupants in the event of a collision. Enhanced driver-assistance features include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and collision mitigation systems that elevate overall safety standards. Porsche's commitment to safety ensures that every 911 delivers both performance and peace of mind on the road. The combination of cutting-edge safety technology with spirited performance positions the Porsche 911 as a benchmark in the sports car genre, making it a logical choice for those who seek adventure without compromising safety.

Porsche 911 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2981 - 3996 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    6 - 10 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    380 - 641 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    128 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    450 - 800 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1640 kg
View All 911 SpecsView specs icon

Porsche 911 Videos

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Porsche 911 Variants

Porsche 911 price starts at ₹ 2.11 Cr and goes up to ₹ 3.82 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche 911 comes in 4 variants. Porsche 911's top variant is Turbo S.
4 Variants Available
911 Carrera
₹2.11 Cr*
2981 cc
Petrol
Automatic
911 Carrera 4 GTS
₹2.82 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
911 GT3 2WD Petrol 4.0L 7Speed Automatic 4STR
₹3.33 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Porsche 911 Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Aug 2026
Porsche unveils a bespoke 911 Turbo S edition for Australia, celebrating its 75th anniversary with unique design cues and craftsmanship.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jun 2026
Porsche plans a hybrid future for the 911, forecasts strong financials, and streamlines its EV portfolio.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 May 2026
Porsche launches the limited 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition in Kuwait, celebrating 70 years of heritage with unique design elements.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
The story compares five sedans—Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, Toyota Camry, and Skoda Octavia RS—highlighting their features, performance, and comfort.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Apr 2026
Porsche sells its 45% stake in Bugatti Rimac to HOF Capital to focus on core business amid profit declines.Read Full Story

Porsche 911 Visual Comparison

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Porsche 911 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Porsche 911
Porsche 911 image
Rs. 2.11 CrOnwards
4.62
641 bhp800 NmAutomaticCoupe6-128 litres4535 mm1900 mm1303 mm5.4 metres
Maserati GranTurismoMaserati GranTurismo imageRs. 2.72 CrOnwards-542 bhp650 NmAutomaticCoupe6-310 litres4966 mm1957 mm1353 mm6.2 metres911VSGranTurismo
Ferrari PortofinoFerrari Portofino imageRs. 3.5 CrOnwards
51
591 bhp760 NmAutomaticCoupe4-292458619381318-911VSPortofino
Ferrari RomaFerrari Roma imageRs. 3.76 CrOnwards
51
612 bhp760 NmAutomaticCoupe41132724656197413015.4911VSRoma
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLSMercedes-Benz Maybach GLS imageRs. 2.75 CrOnwards
51
550 bhp770 NmAutomaticSUV8-520 litres5208 mm2157 mm1838 mm6.26 metres911VSMaybach GLS
Mercedes-Benz G-Class ElectricMercedes-Benz G-Class Electric imageRs. 3.1 CrOnwards
4.51
-1164 Nm-SUV8250 mm620 L4863 mm2187 mm1983 mm6.8 metres911VSG-Class Electric

Porsche 911 Images

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Porsche 911 Image 6

Porsche 911 Colours

Porsche 911 is available in the 15 Colours in India.

Guards Red
Black
Racing Yellow
Gentian Blue Metallic
Agate Grey Metallic
Aventurine Green Metallic
White
Gt Silver Metallic
Jet Black Metallic
Carmine Red
Cartagena Yellow Metallic
Lugano Blue
Shade Green Metallic
Slate Grey Neo
Crayon
Guards red

Porsche 911 Alternatives

Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

2.72 - 2.9 Cr
911vsGranTurismo
Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

3.5 Cr
911vsPortofino
Ferrari Roma

Ferrari Roma

3.76 Cr
911vsRoma
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

2.75 - 4.1 Cr
911vsMaybach GLS
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric

3.1 Cr
911vsG-Class Electric
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

3 Cr
911vsG-Class with EQ Power

Porsche 911 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.5Safety
5Design
4Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Porsche 911 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise the Porsche 911 for its stunning design, powerful performance, and comfort. However, some mention it remains a luxury choice, impacting accessibility.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStunning design
  • check circle iconPowerful engine
  • check circle iconGreat comfort
  • check circle iconTimeless appeal
  • check circle iconAffordable pricing

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLuxury price point
  • warning iconMaintenance costs
  • warning iconLimited practicality
  • warning iconFuel efficiency concerns
  • warning iconHigh insurance rates

User Reviews

Sports car everyday usability
The Porsche 911 truly lives up to its legendary name?ever iconic, ever youthful. No matter which angle you look at it from, it demands appreciation with its timeless design. The latest 911 doesn?t just carry forward its stunning looks but also delivers breathtaking performance.
By: Homendra Sharma (Jun 13, 2025)
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beast looking
With its stunning design, powerful engine, and affordable pricing, it offers the perfect combination. It boasts a beastly look while ensuring great comfort."
By: hash (May 26, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Porsche 911 Related News

Porsche’s Kuwait-exclusive 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition blends regional heritage with bespoke design touches and limited production.
Porsche unveils Kuwait-exclusive 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition; limited to 20 units
19 May 2026
Porsche has expanded its iconic 911 lineup with the reveal of the new 911 GT3 S/C
Porsche 911 GT3 S/C revealed as a manual-only convertible with 4.0L flat-six thrills
14 Apr 2026
Porsche has teased a new 911 variant ahead of its April 14 debut, hinting at a driver-focused model that could be based on the GT3
Porsche teases new 911 variant for pure driving thrills
8 Apr 2026
Porsche 911 GT3RS spotted testing on the Nurburgring, reportedly sporting a turbocharger.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift spotted undisguised, turbo-hybrid powertrain likely
31 Mar 2026
Porsche’s Sonderwunsch division has revealed a stunning one-off creation: the 911 Carrera T Formosa, built as a tribute to Taiwan’s natural landscapes
Porsche pays tribute to Taiwan’s natural beauty with one-off 911 Carrera T Formosa
8 Dec 2025
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 Porsche 911 Related News
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Porsche 911 Specifications and Features

Max Power380-641 bhp
Body TypeCoupe
AirbagsYes
Max Torque450-800 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage10.64 kmpl
Engine2981 - 3996 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
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