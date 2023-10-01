What is the on-road price of Porsche 911 in Kolkata? The on-road price of Porsche 911 Carrera in Kolkata is Rs 1,85,92,684.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche 911 in Kolkata? The Porsche 911 Carrera will have RTO charges of Rs 9,80,985 in Kolkata.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche 911 in Kolkata? The insurance Charges for the Porsche 911 Carrera in Kolkata is Rs 6,84,199.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche 911 in Kolkata? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Porsche 911 in Kolkata is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,69,27,000, RTO - Rs. 9,80,985, Insurance - Rs. 6,84,199, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Porsche 911 in Kolkata as Rs. 1,85,92,684 .

What is the on road price of Porsche 911? The on-road price of Porsche 911 in Kolkata starts at Rs. 1,85,92,684 and goes upto Rs. 2,20,52,715. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.