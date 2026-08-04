Porsche Taycan Key Specs
- Speed255 kmph
- Range452 - 544 km
- Charging9 hrs
- Battery Capacity79.2 - 93.4 kWh
- Boot Space450 litres
- Max Motor Performance625 bhp, 850 Nm
The Porsche Taycan is the German carmaker’s first all-electric performance sedan offered in India, aimed at buyers seeking a luxury EV with sports car credentials. Since its launch in late 2021, the Taycan has served as a benchmark among electric vehicles that combine high performance, premium features, and everyday usability. With three variants on sale, it caters to a range of performance needs, from rear-wheel-drive urban use to high-performance dual-motor all-wheel-drive setups. The Taycan continues to be a key rival to models like the Audi e-tron GT and Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 in India’s luxury EV space.
The Porsche Taycan price in India starts at ₹1.89 crore (ex-showroom) for the base RWD variant and goes up to ₹2.53 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Taycan Turbo. Positioned in the ultra-luxury EV category, the Taycan offers its performance and equipment in a tight three-variant lineup.
The Taycan was officially launched in India on December 22, 2021. It continues to be sold in updated trims with minor specification and equipment revisions introduced globally over time. Porsche has recently launched a new Black Edition variant for the Taycan 4S in India and it comes priced from ₹2.07 cr (ex-showroom).
The Taycan is offered in three primary variants: Taycan RWD, Taycan 4S, and Taycan Turbo. The base model gets a single motor and rear-wheel drive setup, while the 4S and Turbo variants use dual-motor all-wheel-drive systems with higher power output. The Turbo sits at the top of the range with the most powerful drivetrain and additional features. Porsche offers a wide range of colour options, including metallic, solid, and special finishes, depending on the variant and personalisation level selected.
The base Taycan RWD produces 402 bhp and delivers a claimed range of 705 km. The Taycan 4S increases output to 590 bhp while retaining the same range figure. The range-topping Taycan Turbo delivers 871 bhp and a slightly lower claimed range of 683 km. All variants support 320 kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10–80 per cent top-up in approximately 18 minutes under ideal conditions. AC charging at up to 22 kW takes roughly 9 hours for a full charge.
Inside, the Taycan offers a high-tech layout with up to three digital displays. Standard equipment includes a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 16.8-inch curved digital instrument cluster, and an optional secondary screen for the front passenger. Higher variants include a heads-up display and a 14-speaker Bose sound system. Four-zone automatic climate control, an air purifier, ambient lighting, and wireless charging are also offered. Seat features include 14-way electric adjustability for the front row, heating for all four seats and the steering wheel, and memory function depending on variant. The Taycan has a four-seat layout as standard, with a five-seat configuration available internationally but not offered in India at the moment.
Safety features across the Taycan range include six airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a driver drowsiness detection system. A parking assistant with reversing camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is standard. The Taycan Turbo variant adds an active bonnet feature that raises the rear section of the bonnet during frontal collisions to reduce pedestrian injury.
As of July 2025, Porsche India is not offering any national-level discounts or promotional campaigns on the Taycan. However, dealership-level offers may vary by region and can include exchange bonuses, finance packages, or limited-time accessory upgrades. Buyers are advised to contact authorised Porsche showrooms for the most up-to-date deal availability and delivery timelines.
The Porsche Taycan competes in the luxury electric vehicle segment alongside the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.
The Porsche Taycan is the German carmaker’s first all-electric performance sedan offered in India, aimed at buyers seeking a luxury EV with sports car credentials. Since its launch in late 2021, the Taycan has served as a benchmark among electric vehicles that combine high performance, premium features, and everyday usability. With 3 variants on sale, it caters to a range of performance needs, from rear-wheel-drive urban use to high-performance dual-motor all-wheel-drive setups. The Taycan continues to be a key rival to models like the Audi e-tron GT and Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 in India’s luxury EV space.
The Porsche Taycan price in India starts at 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom) for the base RWD variant and goes up to 2.53 Cr (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Turbo. Positioned in the ultra-luxury EV category, the Taycan offers its performance and equipment in a tight three-variant lineup. In addition, the newly launched Taycan Turbo GT with the Manthey Kit is setting new benchmarks for performance in the electric executive car segment.
The Taycan was officially launched in India on 22nd Dec 2021. It continues to be sold in updated trims with minor specification and equipment revisions introduced globally over time. Porsche has recently launched a new Black Edition variant for the Taycan 4S in India and it comes priced from 1.67 - 2.53 Cr.
The base RWD produces 402 bhp and delivers a claimed range of 452-544 km. The Taycan 4S increases output to 590 bhp while retaining the same range figure. The range-topping Turbo delivers 871 bhp and a slightly lower claimed range of 683 km. All variants support 320 kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10–80 per cent top-up in approximately 9 Hours under ideal conditions. AC charging at up to 22 kW takes roughly 9 hours for a full charge.
Inside, the Taycan offers a high-tech layout with up to three digital displays. Standard equipment includes a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 16.8-inch curved digital instrument cluster, and an optional secondary screen for the front passenger. Higher variants include a heads-up display and a 14-speaker Bose sound system. Four-zone automatic climate control, an air purifier, ambient lighting, and wireless charging are also offered. Seat features include 14-way electric adjustability for the front row, heating for all four seats and the steering wheel, and memory function depending on variant. The Taycan has a four-seat layout as standard, with a five-seat configuration available internationally but not offered in India at the moment.
Safety features across the Taycan range include six airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a driver drowsiness detection system. A parking assistant with reversing camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is standard. The Taycan Turbo variant adds an active bonnet feature that raises the rear section of the bonnet during frontal collisions to reduce pedestrian injury.
As of 2025, Porsche India is not offering any national-level discounts or promotional campaigns on the Taycan. However, dealership-level offers may vary by region and can include exchange bonuses, finance packages, or limited-time accessory upgrades. Buyers are advised to contact authorised Porsche showrooms for the most up-to-date deal availability and delivery timelines.
The Porsche Taycan competes in the luxury electric vehicle segment alongside Porsche Cayenne EV, Lotus Emeya, Mercedes-Benz EQE, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Porsche Macan EV, Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS, BMW iX, Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback and Audi Q8 e-tron. Recently, the Taycan Turbo GT with the Manthey Kit has solidified Porsche’s position as a leader in the electric performance automotive space, setting a new Nürburgring-Nordschleife lap record for electric executive cars, showcasing its superior engineering and design.```
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|Porsche Taycan
|Rs. 1.67 CrOnwards
|-
|Coupe
|10
|128 mm
|450 litres
|4963 mm
|2144 mm
|1381 mm
|5.6 metres
|3.2 seconds
|348 Km
|9 Hours
|-
|625 bhp, 850 Nm
|Porsche Cayenne EV
|Rs. 1.76 CrOnwards
|-
|SUV
|8
|210 mm
|781 litres
|4985 mm
|1980 mm
|1674 mm
|-
|2.5 seconds
|-
|11 Hours
|390 kw
|1140 bhp, 1500 Nm
|TaycanVSCayenne EV
|Lotus Emeya
|Rs. 2.34 CrOnwards
|-
|SUV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2.8 seconds
|610 km
|-
|-
|-
|TaycanVSEmeya
|Mercedes-Benz EQE
|Rs. 1.41 CrOnwards
|-
|SUV
|9
|-
|-
|4863 mm
|2141 mm
|1685 mm
|12.3 metres
|4.9 seconds
|550 Km
|9 Hours 30 Minutes
|-
|402 bhp 858 Nm
|TaycanVSEQE
|Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
|Rs. 1.33 CrOnwards
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|5136 mm
|1965 mm
|1718 mm
|5.6 metres
|4.7 seconds
|-
|-
|-
|536 bhp, 858 Nm
|TaycanVSEQS SUV
|Porsche Macan EV
|Rs. 1.22 CrOnwards
|SUV
|8
|224 mm
|-
|-
|2152 mm
|-
|-
|3.3 seconds
|591 km
|21 Minutes
|-
|630 bhp, 1130 Nm
|TaycanVSMacan EV
|Audi Q8 e-tron
|Rs. 1.15 CrOnwards
|-
|SUV
|8
|-
|528 litres
|4915 mm
|1976 mm
|1646 mm
|-
|5.6 seconds
|582 Km
|31 minutes
|-
|402 bhp, 664 Nm
|TaycanVSQ8 e-tron
Porsche Taycan is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|435-625 bhp
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|640-850 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|452-544 km
|Charging Time
|9 Hours
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|79.2-93.4 kwh
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Max Motor Performance
|625 bhp, 850 Nm
|Max Speed
|250-260 kmph
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