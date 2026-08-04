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PORSCHE Taycan

₹1.67 - 2.53 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
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Variants

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Porsche Taycan: Overview

The Porsche Taycan is the German carmaker’s first all-electric performance sedan offered in India, aimed at buyers seeking a luxury EV with sports car credentials. Since its launch in late 2021, the Taycan has served as a benchmark among electric vehicles that combine high performance, premium features, and everyday usability. With three variants on sale, it caters to a range of performance needs, from rear-wheel-drive urban use to high-performance dual-motor all-wheel-drive setups. The Taycan continues to be a key rival to models like the Audi e-tron GT and Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 in India’s luxury EV space.

Porsche Taycan: Price

The Porsche Taycan price in India starts at 1.89 crore (ex-showroom) for the base RWD variant and goes up to 2.53 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Taycan Turbo. Positioned in the ultra-luxury EV category, the Taycan offers its performance and equipment in a tight three-variant lineup.

Porsche Taycan: Launch Date

The Taycan was officially launched in India on December 22, 2021. It continues to be sold in updated trims with minor specification and equipment revisions introduced globally over time. Porsche has recently launched a new Black Edition variant for the Taycan 4S in India and it comes priced from 2.07 cr (ex-showroom).

Porsche Taycan: Variants & Colours

The Taycan is offered in three primary variants: Taycan RWD, Taycan 4S, and Taycan Turbo. The base model gets a single motor and rear-wheel drive setup, while the 4S and Turbo variants use dual-motor all-wheel-drive systems with higher power output. The Turbo sits at the top of the range with the most powerful drivetrain and additional features. Porsche offers a wide range of colour options, including metallic, solid, and special finishes, depending on the variant and personalisation level selected.

Porsche Taycan: Battery & Range

The base Taycan RWD produces 402 bhp and delivers a claimed range of 705 km. The Taycan 4S increases output to 590 bhp while retaining the same range figure. The range-topping Taycan Turbo delivers 871 bhp and a slightly lower claimed range of 683 km. All variants support 320 kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10–80 per cent top-up in approximately 18 minutes under ideal conditions. AC charging at up to 22 kW takes roughly 9 hours for a full charge.

Porsche Taycan: Specs & Features

Inside, the Taycan offers a high-tech layout with up to three digital displays. Standard equipment includes a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 16.8-inch curved digital instrument cluster, and an optional secondary screen for the front passenger. Higher variants include a heads-up display and a 14-speaker Bose sound system. Four-zone automatic climate control, an air purifier, ambient lighting, and wireless charging are also offered. Seat features include 14-way electric adjustability for the front row, heating for all four seats and the steering wheel, and memory function depending on variant. The Taycan has a four-seat layout as standard, with a five-seat configuration available internationally but not offered in India at the moment.

Porsche Taycan: Safety

Safety features across the Taycan range include six airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a driver drowsiness detection system. A parking assistant with reversing camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is standard. The Taycan Turbo variant adds an active bonnet feature that raises the rear section of the bonnet during frontal collisions to reduce pedestrian injury.

Porsche Taycan: Offers & Deals

As of July 2025, Porsche India is not offering any national-level discounts or promotional campaigns on the Taycan. However, dealership-level offers may vary by region and can include exchange bonuses, finance packages, or limited-time accessory upgrades. Buyers are advised to contact authorised Porsche showrooms for the most up-to-date deal availability and delivery timelines.

Porsche Taycan: Rivals

The Porsche Taycan competes in the luxury electric vehicle segment alongside the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

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Porsche Taycan: Overview

The Porsche Taycan is the German carmaker’s first all-electric performance sedan offered in India, aimed at buyers seeking a luxury EV with sports car credentials. Since its launch in late 2021, the Taycan has served as a benchmark among electric vehicles that combine high performance, premium features, and everyday usability. With 3 variants on sale, it caters to a range of performance needs, from rear-wheel-drive urban use to high-performance dual-motor all-wheel-drive setups. The Taycan continues to be a key rival to models like the Audi e-tron GT and Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 in India’s luxury EV space.

Porsche Taycan: Price

The Porsche Taycan price in India starts at 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom) for the base RWD variant and goes up to 2.53 Cr (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Turbo. Positioned in the ultra-luxury EV category, the Taycan offers its performance and equipment in a tight three-variant lineup. In addition, the newly launched Taycan Turbo GT with the Manthey Kit is setting new benchmarks for performance in the electric executive car segment.

Porsche Taycan: Launch Date

The Taycan was officially launched in India on 22nd Dec 2021. It continues to be sold in updated trims with minor specification and equipment revisions introduced globally over time. Porsche has recently launched a new Black Edition variant for the Taycan 4S in India and it comes priced from 1.67 - 2.53 Cr.

Porsche Taycan: Battery & Range

The base RWD produces 402 bhp and delivers a claimed range of 452-544 km. The Taycan 4S increases output to 590 bhp while retaining the same range figure. The range-topping Turbo delivers 871 bhp and a slightly lower claimed range of 683 km. All variants support 320 kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10–80 per cent top-up in approximately 9 Hours under ideal conditions. AC charging at up to 22 kW takes roughly 9 hours for a full charge.

Porsche Taycan: Specs & Features

Inside, the Taycan offers a high-tech layout with up to three digital displays. Standard equipment includes a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 16.8-inch curved digital instrument cluster, and an optional secondary screen for the front passenger. Higher variants include a heads-up display and a 14-speaker Bose sound system. Four-zone automatic climate control, an air purifier, ambient lighting, and wireless charging are also offered. Seat features include 14-way electric adjustability for the front row, heating for all four seats and the steering wheel, and memory function depending on variant. The Taycan has a four-seat layout as standard, with a five-seat configuration available internationally but not offered in India at the moment.

Porsche Taycan: Safety

Safety features across the Taycan range include six airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a driver drowsiness detection system. A parking assistant with reversing camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is standard. The Taycan Turbo variant adds an active bonnet feature that raises the rear section of the bonnet during frontal collisions to reduce pedestrian injury.

Porsche Taycan: Offers & Deals

As of 2025, Porsche India is not offering any national-level discounts or promotional campaigns on the Taycan. However, dealership-level offers may vary by region and can include exchange bonuses, finance packages, or limited-time accessory upgrades. Buyers are advised to contact authorised Porsche showrooms for the most up-to-date deal availability and delivery timelines.

Porsche Taycan: Rivals

The Porsche Taycan competes in the luxury electric vehicle segment alongside Porsche Cayenne EV, Lotus Emeya, Mercedes-Benz EQE, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Porsche Macan EV, Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS, BMW iX, Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback and Audi Q8 e-tron. Recently, the Taycan Turbo GT with the Manthey Kit has solidified Porsche’s position as a leader in the electric performance automotive space, setting a new Nürburgring-Nordschleife lap record for electric executive cars, showcasing its superior engineering and design.

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Porsche Taycan Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    255 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    452 - 544 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    9 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    79.2 - 93.4 kWh
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    450 litres
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    625 bhp, 850 Nm
View All Taycan SpecsView specs icon

Porsche Taycan Videos

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Porsche Taycan Variants

Porsche Taycan price starts at ₹ 1.67 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.53 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche Taycan comes in 3 variants. Porsche Taycan's top variant is Turbo.
3 Variants Available
Taycan RWD
₹1.67 Cr*
89 kWh
230 kmph
Taycan 4s
₹1.89 Cr*
79.2 kWh
250 kmph
304 Km
Taycan Turbo
₹2.53 Cr*
93.4 kWh
260 kmph
348 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Porsche Taycan Latest Updates

Calendar icon23 Jul 2026
Cars lose value over time, impacting owners. Understanding depreciation and employing strategies can help protect investments.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Jul 2026
India enhances its EV infrastructure with over 52,700 charging stations, supported by substantial government investments.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 Jun 2026
Porsche's MY27 Taycan updates include E-Shift for simulated gear changes, enhanced tech, and a new Manthey performance package.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Jun 2026
Electric vehicles shift ownership costs to batteries, chargers, and insurance, requiring careful consideration for economical long-term use.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 May 2026
Porsche's Taycan Turbo GT, equipped with the Manthey Kit, sets a new Nurburgring record for electric executive cars.Read Full Story

Porsche Taycan Visual Comparison

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Porsche Taycan comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
Porsche Taycan
Porsche Taycan image
Rs. 1.67 CrOnwards-Coupe10128 mm450 litres4963 mm2144 mm1381 mm5.6 metres3.2 seconds348 Km9 Hours-625 bhp, 850 Nm
Porsche Cayenne EVPorsche Cayenne EV imageRs. 1.76 CrOnwards-SUV8210 mm781 litres4985 mm1980 mm1674 mm-2.5 seconds-11 Hours390 kw1140 bhp, 1500 NmTaycanVSCayenne EV
Lotus EmeyaLotus Emeya imageRs. 2.34 CrOnwards-SUV-------2.8 seconds610 km---TaycanVSEmeya
Mercedes-Benz EQEMercedes-Benz EQE imageRs. 1.41 CrOnwards-SUV9--4863 mm2141 mm1685 mm12.3 metres4.9 seconds550 Km9 Hours 30 Minutes-402 bhp 858 NmTaycanVSEQE
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMercedes-Benz EQS SUV imageRs. 1.33 CrOnwards
51
SUV8--5136 mm1965 mm1718 mm5.6 metres4.7 seconds---536 bhp, 858 NmTaycanVSEQS SUV
Porsche Macan EVPorsche Macan EV imageRs. 1.22 CrOnwards
4.81
SUV8224 mm--2152 mm--3.3 seconds591 km21 Minutes-630 bhp, 1130 NmTaycanVSMacan EV
Audi Q8 e-tronAudi Q8 e-tron imageRs. 1.15 CrOnwards-SUV8-528 litres4915 mm1976 mm1646 mm-5.6 seconds582 Km31 minutes-402 bhp, 664 NmTaycanVSQ8 e-tron

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Porsche Taycan Images

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Porsche Taycan Colours

Porsche Taycan is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Frozen Berry Metallic
Gentian Blue Metallic
Volcano Grey Metallic
Jet Black Metallic
Frozen Blue Metallic
Dolomite Silver Metallic
Frozen berry metallic

Porsche Taycan Alternatives

Porsche Cayenne EV

Porsche Cayenne EV

1.76 - 2.26 Cr
TaycanvsCayenne EV
Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya

2.34 Cr
TaycanvsEmeya
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.41 Cr
TaycanvsEQE
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.33 - 1.48 Cr
TaycanvsEQS SUV
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.22 - 1.69 Cr
TaycanvsMacan EV
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.28 - 2.63 Cr
TaycanvsMaybach EQS

Porsche Taycan Related News

Porsche India’s new buy-back programme offers eligible owners a pre-agreed future value after three years.
Porsche Cayenne, Taycan and Macan EV now get assured buy-back in India
4 Aug 2026
The MY27 Porsche Taycan range introduces virtual shifting technology and updated cabin software.
MY27 Porsche Taycan gets E-Shift, new infotainment and Manthey Kit option
18 Jun 2026
The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit completed the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in 6:55.533 minutes to set a new record.
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Manthey Kit sets new record on the Nurburgring
8 May 2026
The newly introduced Porsche Taycan Black edition features new, bolder aesthetic additions to the sports car.
Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition: Take a look at 5 key highlights of the sports EV
22 Jul 2025
The Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition brings stealthy, high-gloss black styling to the electric flagship sedan.
Black is the new normal. Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition hits Indian market with a host of updates, priced at 2.07 cr
20 Jul 2025
View all
 Porsche Taycan Related News

Porsche Taycan Specifications and Features

Max Power435-625 bhp
Body TypeCoupe
AirbagsYes
Max Torque640-850 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range452-544 km
Charging Time9 Hours
SunroofYes
Rear AC VentsYes
Battery Capacity79.2-93.4 kwh
Keyless EntryYes
Max Motor Performance625 bhp, 850 Nm
Max Speed250-260 kmph
View all Taycan specs and features

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