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Porsche Taycan: Overview

The Porsche Taycan is the German carmaker’s first all-electric performance sedan offered in India, aimed at buyers seeking a luxury EV with sports car credentials. Since its launch in late 2021, the Taycan has served as a benchmark among electric vehicles that combine high performance, premium features, and everyday usability. With three variants on sale, it caters to a range of performance needs, from rear-wheel-drive urban use to high-performance dual-motor all-wheel-drive setups. The Taycan continues to be a key rival to models like the Audi e-tron GT and Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 in India’s luxury EV space.

Porsche Taycan: Price

The Porsche Taycan price in India starts at ₹1.89 crore (ex-showroom) for the base RWD variant and goes up to ₹2.53 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Taycan Turbo. Positioned in the ultra-luxury EV category, the Taycan offers its performance and equipment in a tight three-variant lineup.

Porsche Taycan: Launch Date

The Taycan was officially launched in India on December 22, 2021. It continues to be sold in updated trims with minor specification and equipment revisions introduced globally over time. Porsche has recently launched a new Black Edition variant for the Taycan 4S in India and it comes priced from ₹2.07 cr (ex-showroom).

Porsche Taycan: Variants & Colours

The Taycan is offered in three primary variants: Taycan RWD, Taycan 4S, and Taycan Turbo. The base model gets a single motor and rear-wheel drive setup, while the 4S and Turbo variants use dual-motor all-wheel-drive systems with higher power output. The Turbo sits at the top of the range with the most powerful drivetrain and additional features. Porsche offers a wide range of colour options, including metallic, solid, and special finishes, depending on the variant and personalisation level selected.

Porsche Taycan: Battery & Range

The base Taycan RWD produces 402 bhp and delivers a claimed range of 705 km. The Taycan 4S increases output to 590 bhp while retaining the same range figure. The range-topping Taycan Turbo delivers 871 bhp and a slightly lower claimed range of 683 km. All variants support 320 kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10–80 per cent top-up in approximately 18 minutes under ideal conditions. AC charging at up to 22 kW takes roughly 9 hours for a full charge.

Porsche Taycan: Specs & Features

Inside, the Taycan offers a high-tech layout with up to three digital displays. Standard equipment includes a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 16.8-inch curved digital instrument cluster, and an optional secondary screen for the front passenger. Higher variants include a heads-up display and a 14-speaker Bose sound system. Four-zone automatic climate control, an air purifier, ambient lighting, and wireless charging are also offered. Seat features include 14-way electric adjustability for the front row, heating for all four seats and the steering wheel, and memory function depending on variant. The Taycan has a four-seat layout as standard, with a five-seat configuration available internationally but not offered in India at the moment.

Porsche Taycan: Safety

Safety features across the Taycan range include six airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a driver drowsiness detection system. A parking assistant with reversing camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is standard. The Taycan Turbo variant adds an active bonnet feature that raises the rear section of the bonnet during frontal collisions to reduce pedestrian injury.

Porsche Taycan: Offers & Deals

As of July 2025, Porsche India is not offering any national-level discounts or promotional campaigns on the Taycan. However, dealership-level offers may vary by region and can include exchange bonuses, finance packages, or limited-time accessory upgrades. Buyers are advised to contact authorised Porsche showrooms for the most up-to-date deal availability and delivery timelines.

Porsche Taycan: Rivals

The Porsche Taycan competes in the luxury electric vehicle segment alongside the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

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Porsche Taycan: Overview

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The Porsche Taycan is the German carmaker’s first all-electric performance sedan offered in India, aimed at buyers seeking a luxury EV with sports car credentials. Since its launch in late 2021, the Taycan has served as a benchmark among electric vehicles that combine high performance, premium features, and everyday usability. With 3 variants on sale, it caters to a range of performance needs, from rear-wheel-drive urban use to high-performance dual-motor all-wheel-drive setups. The Taycan continues to be a key rival to models like the Audi e-tron GT and Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 in India’s luxury EV space.

Porsche Taycan: Price

The Porsche Taycan price in India starts at 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom) for the base RWD variant and goes up to 2.53 Cr (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Turbo. Positioned in the ultra-luxury EV category, the Taycan offers its performance and equipment in a tight three-variant lineup. In addition, the newly launched Taycan Turbo GT with the Manthey Kit is setting new benchmarks for performance in the electric executive car segment.

Porsche Taycan: Launch Date

The Taycan was officially launched in India on 22nd Dec 2021. It continues to be sold in updated trims with minor specification and equipment revisions introduced globally over time. Porsche has recently launched a new Black Edition variant for the Taycan 4S in India and it comes priced from 1.67 - 2.53 Cr.

Porsche Taycan: Battery & Range

The base RWD produces 402 bhp and delivers a claimed range of 452-544 km. The Taycan 4S increases output to 590 bhp while retaining the same range figure. The range-topping Turbo delivers 871 bhp and a slightly lower claimed range of 683 km. All variants support 320 kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10–80 per cent top-up in approximately 9 Hours under ideal conditions. AC charging at up to 22 kW takes roughly 9 hours for a full charge.

Porsche Taycan: Specs & Features

Inside, the Taycan offers a high-tech layout with up to three digital displays. Standard equipment includes a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 16.8-inch curved digital instrument cluster, and an optional secondary screen for the front passenger. Higher variants include a heads-up display and a 14-speaker Bose sound system. Four-zone automatic climate control, an air purifier, ambient lighting, and wireless charging are also offered. Seat features include 14-way electric adjustability for the front row, heating for all four seats and the steering wheel, and memory function depending on variant. The Taycan has a four-seat layout as standard, with a five-seat configuration available internationally but not offered in India at the moment.

Porsche Taycan: Safety

Safety features across the Taycan range include six airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a driver drowsiness detection system. A parking assistant with reversing camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is standard. The Taycan Turbo variant adds an active bonnet feature that raises the rear section of the bonnet during frontal collisions to reduce pedestrian injury.

Porsche Taycan: Offers & Deals

As of 2025, Porsche India is not offering any national-level discounts or promotional campaigns on the Taycan. However, dealership-level offers may vary by region and can include exchange bonuses, finance packages, or limited-time accessory upgrades. Buyers are advised to contact authorised Porsche showrooms for the most up-to-date deal availability and delivery timelines.

Porsche Taycan: Rivals

The Porsche Taycan competes in the luxury electric vehicle segment alongside Porsche Cayenne EV, Lotus Emeya, Mercedes-Benz EQE, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Porsche Macan EV, Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS, BMW iX, Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback and Audi Q8 e-tron. Recently, the Taycan Turbo GT with the Manthey Kit has solidified Porsche’s position as a leader in the electric performance automotive space, setting a new Nürburgring-Nordschleife lap record for electric executive cars, showcasing its superior engineering and design.

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