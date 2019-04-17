|Engine
|2981 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The 911 Carrera, equipped with a Twin-Turbo Flat-6 and Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.33 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 911 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 911 Carrera is available in 15 colour options: Guards Red, Black, Racing Yellow, Gentian Blue Metallic, Agate Grey Metallic, Aventurine Green Metallic, White, Gt Silver Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Carmine Red, Cartagena Yellow Metallic, Lugano Blue, Shade Green Metallic, Slate Grey Neo, Crayon.
The 911 Carrera is powered by a 2981 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 380 bhp @ 6500 rpm and 450 Nm @ 1950 rpm of torque.
In the 911's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati GranTurismo priced between ₹2.72 Cr - 2.9 Cr or the Ferrari Portofino priced ₹3.5 Cr.
The 911 Carrera has Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator, Average Speed and Average Fuel Consumption.