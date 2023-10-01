What is the on-road price of Porsche 911 in Chennai? The on-road price of Porsche 911 Carrera in Chennai is Rs 2,02,00,749.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche 911 in Chennai? The Porsche 911 Carrera will have RTO charges of Rs 25,89,050 in Chennai.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche 911 in Chennai? The insurance Charges for the Porsche 911 Carrera in Chennai is Rs 6,84,199.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche 911 in Chennai? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Porsche 911 in Chennai is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,69,27,000, RTO - Rs. 25,89,050, Insurance - Rs. 6,84,199, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Porsche 911 in ##cityName## as Rs. 2,02,00,749 .

What is the on-road price of Porsche 911 Top Model? The top model of the Porsche 911 is the Porsche Turbo S, which costs Rs. 2,39,61,360 on the road in Chennai.

What is the on road price of Porsche 911? The on-road price of Porsche 911 in Chennai starts at Rs. 2,02,00,749 and goes upto Rs. 2,39,61,360. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.