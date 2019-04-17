911 is a 4 seater Coupe which has 5 variants. The price of 911 Carrera S in Delhi is Rs. 2.11 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Carrera S911 is a 4 seater Coupe which has 5 variants. The price of 911 Carrera S in Delhi is Rs. 2.11 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Carrera S is 64 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: