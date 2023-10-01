What is the on-road price of Porsche 911 in Kochi? The on-road price of Porsche 911 Carrera in Kochi is Rs 2,11,97,963.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche 911 in Kochi? The Porsche 911 Carrera will have RTO charges of Rs 36,04,670 in Kochi.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche 911 in Kochi? The insurance Charges for the Porsche 911 Carrera in Kochi is Rs 6,65,793.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche 911 in Kochi? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Porsche 911 in Kochi is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,69,27,000, RTO - Rs. 36,04,670, Insurance - Rs. 6,65,793, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Porsche 911 in Kochi as Rs. 2,11,97,963.

What is the on road price of Porsche 911? The on-road price of Porsche 911 in Kochi starts at Rs. 2,11,97,963 and goes upto Rs. 2,51,44,974. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.