Porsche 718 Key Specs
- Engine1988 - 3995 cc
- Mileage9.1 - 13.5 kmpl
- Power295 - 414 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space270 litres
- Max Torque380 - 420 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
- Kerb Weight1420 kg
Porsche 718 is available in the 9 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|295-414 bhp
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|380-420 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|9.1 - 13.5 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1988- 3995 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Porsche 718 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Porsche 718's petrol variant is 13.51 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Porsche 718 Cayman comes with a 54 litres fuel tank.
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