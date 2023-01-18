Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS to make its India debut on January 25

Porsche India is all set to showcase the 718 Cayman GT4 RS in the country in physical form for the first time on January 25 at its 'Festival of Dreams' event, which the automaker dubs as its own Expo. The German luxury car brand under the Volkswagen Group launched the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India last year at a price tag of ₹2.54 crore (ex-showroom).

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS produces 80 hp more power than the standard GT4. Also, it can accelerate 0-199 kmph in 3.4 seconds. The range-topping car sits at the top of the 718 lineups, and unlike the standard 718 Cayman, the GT4 RS comes available in coupe body style only.

Also Read : BMW X7 facelift makes its way to India

The GT4 RS has received a host of changes across the exterior to achieve better aerodynamics. It gets a swan-necked rear wing, new air vents, adjustable front diffuser. Porsche has reduced the ride height of the car by 30 mm compared to the standard 718 Cayman. This is claimed to have increased the downforce by 10 per cent. In track mode, the downforce grows further to 60 per cent.

Speaking about the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, the car has several performance upgrades compared to the standard 718 Cayman. It is slightly lightweight with a kerb weight of 1,415 kg. The weight reduction has been achieved by implementing carbon fibre-reinforced plastic on the bonnet and the front wings. The rear windshield too comes as a fresh one and is swapped for enhanced aerodynamic efficiency. This is also significantly lightweight, claims the high-performance car marquee.

On the powertrain front, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS gets the same 4.0-litre six-cylinder engine as the standard GT4. However, it has been tuned to churn out 80 hp more power, enabling it to sprint faster, at a top speed of 315 kmph. For transmission duty, the car gets a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS competes with rivals like Mercedes-AMG GT R and McLaren 720S.

First Published Date: