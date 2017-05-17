718 is a 2 seater Coupe which has 4 variants. The price of 718 Cayman GT4 (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.88 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of718 is a 2 seater Coupe which has 4 variants. The price of 718 Cayman GT4 (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.88 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Cayman GT4 is 64 litres & Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Heater, 12V Power Outlets and specs like:
Engine Type: MDG Flat-6
Max Torque: 420 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Fuel Tank Capacity: 64
BootSpace: 270
Mileage of Cayman GT4 is 9.17 kmpl.