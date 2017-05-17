Saved Articles

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

6/20
1.88 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Porsche 718 Key Specs
Engine3995 cc
Mileage9.17 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
718 Cayman GT4 Latest Updates

718 is a 2 seater Coupe which has 4 variants. The price of 718 Cayman GT4 (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.88 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: MDG Flat-6
  • Max Torque: 420 Nm @ 5000 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 64
  • BootSpace: 270
    • Mileage of Cayman GT4 is 9.17 kmpl....Read More

    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Price

    Cayman GT4
    ₹1.88 Crore*On-Road Price
    3995 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,63,95,000
    RTO
    16,93,500
    Insurance
    6,63,683
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,87,52,683
    EMI@4,03,068/mo
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    MDG Flat-6
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    586.88
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    420 Nm @ 5000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    9.17
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    414 bhp @ 7600 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    3995 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.7
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    No
    Spare Wheel
    No
    Front Tyres
    245 / 35 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Independent Adjustable Sports Suspension with Variable Damping System
    Front Suspension
    Independent Adjustable Sports Suspension with Variable Damping System
    Rear Tyres
    295 / 30 R20
    Length
    4456
    Wheelbase
    2484
    Kerb Weight
    1420
    Height
    1269
    Width
    1801
    Bootspace
    270
    No of Seating Rows
    1
    Seating Capacity
    2
    Doors
    2
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    64
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Optional
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Optional
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    Optional
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    No
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Optional
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Boot-lid Opener
    Remote Operated
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    60000
    Cornering Headlights
    Optional
    Headlights
    Bi-Xenon Projector
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Optional
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Optional
    CD Player
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Optional
    Voice Command
    Optional
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Optional
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Optional
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Optional
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Optional
    Geo-Fence
    Optional
    Find My Car
    Optional
    Emergency Call
    Optional
    Differential Lock
    Driven Axle
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Ventilated Seats
    Optional
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather + Alcantara
    Head-rests
    Front
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 EMI
    EMI3,62,761 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,68,77,414
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,68,77,414
    Interest Amount
    48,88,273
    Payable Amount
    2,17,65,687

    Porsche 718 other Variants

    Cayman
    ₹1.44 Crore*On-Road Price
    1988 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,25,63,000
    RTO
    13,10,300
    Insurance
    5,15,912
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,43,89,712
    EMI@3,09,291/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Boxster
    ₹1.48 Crore*On-Road Price
    1988 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Spyder
    ₹1.84 Crore*On-Road Price
    3995 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    View more Variants

