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Porsche 718 Front Left Side
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Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.88 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Porsche 718 Key Specs
Engine3995 cc
Mileage9.17 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all 718 specs and features

718 Cayman GT4

718 Cayman GT4 Prices

The 718 Cayman GT4, equipped with a MDG Flat-6 and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.88 Crore (ex-showroom).

718 Cayman GT4 Mileage

All variants of the 718 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 9.17 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

718 Cayman GT4 Colours

The 718 Cayman GT4 is available in 9 colour options: Black, White, Guards Red, Racing Yellow, Jet Black Metallic, Agate Grey Metallic, Gt Silver Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, Aventurine Green Metallic.

718 Cayman GT4 Engine and Transmission

The 718 Cayman GT4 is powered by a 3995 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 414 bhp @ 7600 rpm and 420 Nm @ 5000 rpm of torque.

718 Cayman GT4 Specs & Features

The 718 Cayman GT4 has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Ambient Interior Lighting, MP3 Playback, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Price

718 Cayman GT4

₹1.88 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,63,95,000
RTO
16,93,500
Insurance
6,63,683
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,87,52,683
EMI@4,03,068/mo
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Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
MDG Flat-6
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
586.88
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.17
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
414 bhp @ 7600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
3995 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.7
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
No
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent Adjustable Sports Suspension with Variable Damping System
Front Suspension
Independent Adjustable Sports Suspension with Variable Damping System
Rear Tyres
295 / 30 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4456
Wheelbase
2484
Kerb Weight
1420
Height
1269
Width
1801

Capacity

Bootspace
270
No of Seating Rows
1
Seating Capacity
2
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
64

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Parking Sensors
Optional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Optional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Optional
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
No
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
All
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
Optional
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
All

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Optional
Headlights
Bi-Xenon Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Optional
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Optional

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Optional
Voice Command
Optional
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Driven Axle
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
Optional
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather + Alcantara
Head-rests
Front
Interiors
Single Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 EMI
EMI3,62,761 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,68,77,414
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,68,77,414
Interest Amount
48,88,273
Payable Amount
2,17,65,687

Porsche 718 other Variants

718 Cayman

₹1.44 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,63,000
RTO
13,10,300
Insurance
5,15,912
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,43,89,712
EMI@3,09,291/mo
Add to Compare
Close

718 Boxster

₹1.48 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,67,000
RTO
13,50,700
Insurance
5,31,492
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,48,49,692
EMI@3,19,178/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

718 Spyder

₹1.84 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,60,53,000
RTO
16,59,300
Insurance
6,50,495
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,83,63,295
EMI@3,94,699/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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