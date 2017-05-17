|Engine
|1988 cc
|Mileage
|13.51 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The 718 Boxster, equipped with a MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4 and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.48 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 718 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.51 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 718 Boxster is available in 9 colour options: Black, White, Guards Red, Racing Yellow, Jet Black Metallic, Agate Grey Metallic, Gt Silver Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, Aventurine Green Metallic.
The 718 Boxster is powered by a 1988 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 295 bhp @ 6500 rpm and 380 Nm @ 1950 rpm of torque.
The 718 Boxster has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Aux Compatibility, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.