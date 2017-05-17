Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1988 cc
|Mileage
|13.51 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
718 is a 2 seater Coupe which has 4 variants. The price of 718 Boxster in Delhi is Rs. 1.48 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Boxster is 54 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
