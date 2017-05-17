|Engine
|3995 cc
|Mileage
|9.17 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The 718 Spyder, equipped with a MDG Flat-6 and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.84 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 718 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 9.17 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 718 Spyder is available in 9 colour options: Black, White, Guards Red, Racing Yellow, Jet Black Metallic, Agate Grey Metallic, Gt Silver Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, Aventurine Green Metallic.
The 718 Spyder is powered by a 3995 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 414 bhp @ 7600 rpm and 420 Nm @ 5000 rpm of torque.
The 718 Spyder has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Aux Compatibility, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.