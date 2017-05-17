Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|3995 cc
|Mileage
|9.17 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
718 is a 2 seater Coupe which has 4 variants. The price of 718 Spyder in Delhi is Rs. 1.84 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Spyder is 64
718 is a 2 seater Coupe which has 4 variants. The price of 718 Spyder in Delhi is Rs. 1.84 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Spyder is 64 litres & Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price