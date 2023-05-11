HT Auto
Porsche 718 Specifications

Porsche 718 is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 85,46,000 in India. It is available in 4 variants, 1988.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
4 out of 5
85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Porsche 718 Specs

Porsche 718 comes in four petrol variant options. There is a choice between Manual and Automatic transmission. The 718 measures 4,456 mm in length, 1,801 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,484 mm. ...Read More

Porsche 718 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Cayman GT4
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
9.17
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
414 bhp @ 7600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
MDG Flat-6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
586.88
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
3995 cc, 6 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
No
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent Adjustable Sports Suspension with Variable Damping System
Front Suspension
Independent Adjustable Sports Suspension with Variable Damping System
Rear Tyres
295 / 30 R20
Kerb Weight
1420
Height
1269
Length
4456
Width
1801
Wheelbase
2484
Bootspace
270
No of Seating Rows
1
Fuel Tank Capacity
64
Seating Capacity
2
Doors
2
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Optional
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Optional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Optional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Optional
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
One Touch - Up
All
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Optional
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Optional
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Optional
Headlights
Bi-Xenon Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Optional
Voice Command
Optional
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Optional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Optional
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional
Differential Lock
Driven Axle
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather + Alcantara
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
Optional
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Head-rests
Front
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down)

Porsche 718 News

The Chronograph 718 Spyder RS is exclusively for 718 Spyder RS owners.
Porsche launches 7-lakh-worth watch exclusively for 718 Spyder RS buyers
11 May 2023
Porsche 718 Spyder RS is capable of running at a top speed of 308 kmph.
Porsche 718 Spyder RS debuts as final 718 model with internal combustion engine
10 May 2023
The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is the most powerful 718 till date.
Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS showcased at Festival of Dreams
25 Jan 2023
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has a top speed of 315 kmph.
Porsche 718 GT4 RS India debut at Festival of Dreams tomorrow
24 Jan 2023
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS tops the range of 718 models in India.
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS to make its India debut on January 25
18 Jan 2023
View all
 

Porsche 718 Variants & Price List

Porsche 718 price starts at ₹ 85.46 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.64 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche 718 comes in 4 variants. Porsche 718 top variant price is ₹ 1.64 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Cayman
85.46 Lakhs*
1988 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Boxster
89.46 Lakhs*
1988 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Spyder
1.6 Cr*
3995 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Cayman GT4
1.64 Cr*
3995 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

