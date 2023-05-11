Porsche 718 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Porsche 718 comes in four petrol variant options. There is a choice between Manual and Automatic transmission. The 718 measures 4,456 mm in length, 1,801 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,484 mm. A two-seat model, Porsche 718 sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Porsche 718 price starts at ₹ 85.46 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.64 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche 718 comes in 4 variants. Porsche 718 top variant price is ₹ 1.64 Cr.
₹85.46 Lakhs*
1988 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹89.46 Lakhs*
1988 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹1.6 Cr*
3995 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹1.64 Cr*
3995 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
