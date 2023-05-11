Saved Articles

Porsche 718 On Road Price in Kolkata

4 out of 5
85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
718 Price in Kolkata

Porsche 718 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.38 Crore. The on road price for Porsche 718 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.80 Crore in Kolkata. Porsche 718 comes with a choice of engine options.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Porsche 718 Cayman₹ 1.38 Crore
Porsche 718 Boxster₹ 1.43 Crore
Porsche 718 Spyder₹ 1.76 Crore
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4₹ 1.80 Crore
...Read More

Porsche 718 Variant Wise Price List in Kolkata

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Cayman
₹1.38 Crore*On-Road Price
1988 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,63,000
RTO
7,40,965
Insurance
5,15,912
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kolkata
1,38,20,377
EMI@2,97,054/mo
Boxster
₹1.43 Crore*On-Road Price
1988 cc
Automatic
Spyder
₹1.76 Crore*On-Road Price
3995 cc
Manual
Cayman GT4
₹1.80 Crore*On-Road Price
3995 cc
Manual
Porsche 718 Alternatives

    Porsche 718 News

    The Chronograph 718 Spyder RS is exclusively for 718 Spyder RS owners.
    Porsche launches 7-lakh-worth watch exclusively for 718 Spyder RS buyers
    11 May 2023
    Porsche 718 Spyder RS is capable of running at a top speed of 308 kmph.
    Porsche 718 Spyder RS debuts as final 718 model with internal combustion engine
    10 May 2023
    The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is the most powerful 718 till date.
    Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS showcased at Festival of Dreams
    25 Jan 2023
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS has a top speed of 315 kmph.
    Porsche 718 GT4 RS India debut at Festival of Dreams tomorrow
    24 Jan 2023
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS tops the range of 718 models in India.
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS to make its India debut on January 25
    18 Jan 2023
    Porsche 718 Videos

    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
    Porsche Taycan EV promises to be not just lightning quick but sparkling clean as well. The first every electric vehicle from Porsche, Taycan EV has been officially launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 crore.
    Porsche Taycan EV: First Look
    12 Nov 2021
    <p>With mixed sportscar and SUV DNA, this new Porsche is a unique package. Here's our video review.</p>
    Porsche Macan S Diesel Review
    21 Aug 2014
    <p>We drive the Cayenne S diesel in snowy Austria.</p>
    Porsche Cayenne S Diesel video review
    29 Dec 2012
    Porsche Cayenne S Diesel video review
    Porsche Cayenne S Diesel video review
    21 Dec 2012
    Porsche 718 FAQs

    In Kolkata, the on-road price of the Porsche 718 Cayman is Rs 1,38,20,377.
    The Porsche 718 Cayman will have RTO charges of Rs 7,40,965 in Kolkata.
    The Porsche 718 Cayman's insurance charges in Kolkata are Rs 5,15,912.
    The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Porsche 718 in Kolkata: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,25,63,000, RTO - Rs. 7,40,965, Insurance - Rs. 5,15,912, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Porsche 718 in ##cityName## is Rs. 1,38,20,377.
    The top model of the Porsche 718 is the Porsche Cayman GT4, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,80,10,908 in Kolkata.
    Porsche 718 on-road price in Kolkata starts at Rs. 1,38,20,377 and goes up to Rs. 1,80,10,908. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
    EMI for base variant of Porsche 718 in Kolkata will be Rs. 2,80,227. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

