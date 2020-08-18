Advance Safety Features

"Launch Control , Braking function and speed limiter ,Locking Wheel Bolt ,Brake Energy Regeneration , Head airbags for 1st and 2nd seat row (curtain head protection system that also protects rear-seat occupants, including protective sail as splinter protection) ,BMW Condition Based Service ,Cornering Brake Control (CBC) ,Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with extended contents (DSC on, MDM and DSC off),Warning triangle with first-aid kit , Dynamic braking lights ,Spare Wheel ,Tyre Repair Kit ,BMW ure Advance includes Tyres, Alloys, Engine ure, Key Lost Assistance and Golf Hole-in-One ,Road Side Assistance 24x7