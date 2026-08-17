BMW M2 Key Specs
- Engine2993 cc
- Mileage10.19 kmpl
- Power473 - 523 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Max Torque600 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
- Kerb Weight1650 kg
The BMW M2 remains the gold standard for compact high-performance coupes, blending track-ready dynamics with everyday usability. As a standout in the BMW M lineup, the 2025 and 2026 iterations continue to push boundaries with enhanced power outputs, sharper aesthetics, and the introduction of the extreme M2 CS variant. Designed for purists, the M2 offers a rare combination of rear-wheel drive and an available manual transmission, ensuring a visceral driving experience that few modern sports cars can match.
The BMW M2 is available in India through the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route. Below are the current ex-showroom prices for the 2025 and 2026 models:
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price
|M2 3.0 Petrol (Automatic/Manual)
|₹1.03 Crore
|M2 CS (Limited Edition)
|₹1.66 Crore
Note: Prices are subject to change based on local taxes and dealer configurations.
At the heart of the BMW M2 lies the formidable S58 3.0-litre M TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder engine. For the current 2025 and 2026 models, BMW has further optimised this powertrain to deliver even more aggressive performance figures.
The latest updates bring more than just raw power. The 2025 and 2026 models feature a refreshed interior and smarter technology suites.
The M2 maintains its muscular, wide-body stance with several new updates for the current year:
Launched in early 2026, the M2 CS is a limited-run masterpiece. It is 30 kg lighter than the standard model, utilising Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) for the hood, roof, and rear diffuser. It currently holds the record for the fastest compact car on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife with a lap time of 7:25.5 minutes.
BMW prioritises safety alongside performance, equipping the M2 with:
The BMW M2 continues to be the definitive driver's machine for 2025 and 2026, offering a level of precision and adrenaline that justifies its status as a modern-day legend. Whether on a daily commute or a weekend track day, the M2 delivers an uncompromising performance package.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|BMW M2
|Rs. 1.02 CrOnwards
|-
|473bhp
|600Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Coupe
|-
|123 mm
|-
|4587 mm
|1887 mm
|1395 mm
|11.9 metres
|Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
|Rs. 1.1 CrOnwards
|-
|416 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|7
|-
|545 litres
|4792 mm
|1920 mm
|1603 mm
|6.2 metres
|M2VSAMG GLC43 Coupe
|BMW X5
|Rs. 95.4 LakhsOnwards
|282 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|650 litres
|4922 mm
|2004 mm
|1745 mm
|6.3 metres
|M2VSX5
|BMW X4
|Rs. 96.2 LakhsOnwards
|355 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4754 mm
|1927 mm
|1620 mm
|6.05 metres
|M2VSX4
|Mercedes-Benz GLE
|Rs. 99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|362 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|215 mm
|630 litres
|4924 mm
|2157 mm
|1795 mm
|5.9 metres
|M2VSGLE
|Audi Q8
|Rs. 1.17 CrOnwards
|-
|335 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|1755 litres
|4995 mm
|1995 mm
|1705 mm
|-
|M2VSQ8
|Audi e-tron Sportback
|Rs. 1.2 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|8
|-
|615 litres
|5014 mm
|1976 mm
|1686 mm
|6.1 metres
|M2VSe-tron Sportback
BMW M2 is available in the 8 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|473-523 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Coupe
|Max Torque
|600 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|10.19 kmpl
|Engine
|2993 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|250-302 Kmph
BMW M2 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of BMW M2's petrol variant is 10.19 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW M2 3.0 Petrol comes with a 52 litres fuel tank.
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