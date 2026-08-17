The BMW M2 remains the gold standard for compact high-performance coupes, blending track-ready dynamics with everyday usability. As a standout in the BMW M lineup, the 2025 and 2026 iterations continue to push boundaries with enhanced power outputs, sharper aesthetics, and the introduction of the extreme M2 CS variant. Designed for purists, the M2 offers a rare combination of rear-wheel drive and an available manual transmission, ensuring a visceral driving experience that few modern sports cars can match.

BMW M2 Price in India

The BMW M2 is available in India through the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route. Below are the current ex-showroom prices for the 2025 and 2026 models:

Variant Ex-Showroom Price M2 3.0 Petrol (Automatic/Manual) ₹ 1.03 Crore M2 CS (Limited Edition) ₹ 1.66 Crore

Note: Prices are subject to change based on local taxes and dealer configurations.

Performance and Engine Specifications

At the heart of the BMW M2 lies the formidable S58 3.0-litre M TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder engine. For the current 2025 and 2026 models, BMW has further optimised this powertrain to deliver even more aggressive performance figures.

Engine: 2993 cc, 6-Cylinder Twin-Turbo Petrol

2993 cc, 6-Cylinder Twin-Turbo Petrol Maximum Power: 473 bhp (480 PS) for the standard M2; 523 bhp (530 PS) for the M2 CS.

473 bhp (480 PS) for the standard M2; 523 bhp (530 PS) for the M2 CS. Maximum Torque: 600 Nm (Standard) / 650 Nm (CS variant).

600 Nm (Standard) / 650 Nm (CS variant). Transmission: 8-speed M Steptronic Automatic or an optional 6-speed Manual.

8-speed M Steptronic Automatic or an optional 6-speed Manual. Acceleration (0-100 kmph): 4.0 seconds (Automatic) / 4.2 seconds (Manual). The M2 CS slashes this to just 3.8 seconds.

4.0 seconds (Automatic) / 4.2 seconds (Manual). The M2 CS slashes this to just 3.8 seconds. Top Speed: 250 kmph (electronically limited), extendable to 285 kmph with the M Driver’s Package (302 kmph for the CS).

Key Features and Technology

The latest updates bring more than just raw power. The 2025 and 2026 models feature a refreshed interior and smarter technology suites.

Interior and Infotainment

BMW Curved Display: Features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen running the latest BMW Operating System 8.5.

Features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen running the latest BMW Operating System 8.5. M-Specific Cockpit: Includes a new flat-bottomed M leather steering wheel with a 12 o’clock marker and M-specific buttons for instant setup changes.

Includes a new flat-bottomed M leather steering wheel with a 12 o’clock marker and M-specific buttons for instant setup changes. Seating: M Sport seats in Vernasca leather come standard, while the M2 CS and performance packages offer M Carbon bucket seats to save weight.

Exterior Design

The M2 maintains its muscular, wide-body stance with several new updates for the current year:

New Colour Palettes: Fresh options like Java Green, Voodoo Blue, and Fire Red metallic.

Fresh options like Java Green, Voodoo Blue, and Fire Red metallic. Aero Enhancements: Revised kidney grilles, blacked-out exhaust tips, and optional M Performance parts.

Revised kidney grilles, blacked-out exhaust tips, and optional M Performance parts. Carbon Fibre Components: An optional carbon fibre roof reduces the centre of gravity and sheds 6 kg of weight.

BMW M2 CS: The Ultimate Track Machine

Launched in early 2026, the M2 CS is a limited-run masterpiece. It is 30 kg lighter than the standard model, utilising Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) for the hood, roof, and rear diffuser. It currently holds the record for the fastest compact car on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife with a lap time of 7:25.5 minutes.

Safety and Driver Assistance

BMW prioritises safety alongside performance, equipping the M2 with:

Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS).

Front Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning.

Six airbags as standard.

Cruise Control with braking function and Parking Assistant.

Technical Summary

Fuel Type: Petrol

Petrol Mileage (ARAI): 10.19 kmpl

10.19 kmpl Drive Type: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Seating Capacity: 4 Seater

4 Seater Body Type: Coupe

The BMW M2 continues to be the definitive driver's machine for 2025 and 2026, offering a level of precision and adrenaline that justifies its status as a modern-day legend. Whether on a daily commute or a weekend track day, the M2 delivers an uncompromising performance package.