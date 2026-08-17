PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageColoursImages
1/18

BMW M2

₹1.02 - 1.66 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

The BMW M2 remains the gold standard for compact high-performance coupes, blending track-ready dynamics with everyday usability. As a standout in the BMW M lineup, the 2025 and 2026 iterations continue to push boundaries with enhanced power outputs, sharper aesthetics, and the introduction of the extreme M2 CS variant. Designed for purists, the M2 offers a rare combination of rear-wheel drive and an available manual transmission, ensuring a visceral driving experience that few modern sports cars can match.

BMW M2 Price in India

The BMW M2 is available in India through the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route. Below are the current ex-showroom prices for the 2025 and 2026 models:

VariantEx-Showroom Price
M2 3.0 Petrol (Automatic/Manual) 1.03 Crore
M2 CS (Limited Edition) 1.66 Crore

Note: Prices are subject to change based on local taxes and dealer configurations.

Performance and Engine Specifications

At the heart of the BMW M2 lies the formidable S58 3.0-litre M TwinPower Turbo inline six-cylinder engine. For the current 2025 and 2026 models, BMW has further optimised this powertrain to deliver even more aggressive performance figures.

  • Engine: 2993 cc, 6-Cylinder Twin-Turbo Petrol
  • Maximum Power: 473 bhp (480 PS) for the standard M2; 523 bhp (530 PS) for the M2 CS.
  • Maximum Torque: 600 Nm (Standard) / 650 Nm (CS variant).
  • Transmission: 8-speed M Steptronic Automatic or an optional 6-speed Manual.
  • Acceleration (0-100 kmph): 4.0 seconds (Automatic) / 4.2 seconds (Manual). The M2 CS slashes this to just 3.8 seconds.
  • Top Speed: 250 kmph (electronically limited), extendable to 285 kmph with the M Driver’s Package (302 kmph for the CS).

Key Features and Technology

The latest updates bring more than just raw power. The 2025 and 2026 models feature a refreshed interior and smarter technology suites.

Interior and Infotainment

  • BMW Curved Display: Features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen running the latest BMW Operating System 8.5.
  • M-Specific Cockpit: Includes a new flat-bottomed M leather steering wheel with a 12 o’clock marker and M-specific buttons for instant setup changes.
  • Seating: M Sport seats in Vernasca leather come standard, while the M2 CS and performance packages offer M Carbon bucket seats to save weight.

Exterior Design

The M2 maintains its muscular, wide-body stance with several new updates for the current year:

  • New Colour Palettes: Fresh options like Java Green, Voodoo Blue, and Fire Red metallic.
  • Aero Enhancements: Revised kidney grilles, blacked-out exhaust tips, and optional M Performance parts.
  • Carbon Fibre Components: An optional carbon fibre roof reduces the centre of gravity and sheds 6 kg of weight.

BMW M2 CS: The Ultimate Track Machine

Launched in early 2026, the M2 CS is a limited-run masterpiece. It is 30 kg lighter than the standard model, utilising Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) for the hood, roof, and rear diffuser. It currently holds the record for the fastest compact car on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife with a lap time of 7:25.5 minutes.

Safety and Driver Assistance

BMW prioritises safety alongside performance, equipping the M2 with:

  • Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS).
  • Front Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning.
  • Six airbags as standard.
  • Cruise Control with braking function and Parking Assistant.

Technical Summary

  • Fuel Type: Petrol
  • Mileage (ARAI): 10.19 kmpl
  • Drive Type: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)
  • Seating Capacity: 4 Seater
  • Body Type: Coupe

The BMW M2 continues to be the definitive driver's machine for 2025 and 2026, offering a level of precision and adrenaline that justifies its status as a modern-day legend. Whether on a daily commute or a weekend track day, the M2 delivers an uncompromising performance package.

BMW M2 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2993 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    10.19 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    473 - 523 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    600 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1650 kg
View All M2 SpecsView specs icon

BMW M2 Videos

  • Full Videos

BMW M2 Variants

BMW M2 price starts at ₹ 1.02 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.66 Cr (Ex-showroom). BMW M2 comes in 3 variants. BMW M2's top variant is CS Petrol Turbo Automatic.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
Automatic
Manual
3 Variants Available
M2 3.0 Petrol
₹1.02 Cr*
2993 cc
Petrol
Automatic
M2 3.0 Petrol MT
₹1.04 Cr*
2993 cc
Petrol
Manual
M2 CS Petrol Turbo Automatic
₹1.66 Cr*
2993 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

BMW M2 Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Aug 2026
The story compares various cars, highlighting their performance and practicality as alternatives to SUVs, emphasizing the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Skoda Octavia RS, MG Cyberster, Honda City, and Hyundai Verna Turbo.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jul 2026
BMW Group India achieved record sales in H1 2026, with growth in EVs, SAVs, and new model launches.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
Cadillac's #38 lost pole position at Le Mans due to a pit lane infringement, allowing BMW's #15 to secure it.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jun 2026
BMW unveils all-wheel drive M2 coupe, featuring enhanced performance, stability, and customized driving modes, launching in mid-2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 May 2026
BMW introduces 'M Ignite' technology to S58 engine, ensuring compliance with Euro 7 standards while reducing emissions and fuel consumption.Read Full Story

BMW M2 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with M2.
BMW M2
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
VS
BMW M2Select model
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 CoupeSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Steering Controls
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

BMW M2 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
BMW M2
BMW M2 image
Rs. 1.02 CrOnwards-473bhp600NmManual, AutomaticCoupe-123 mm-4587 mm 1887 mm1395 mm11.9 metres
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 CoupeMercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe imageRs. 1.1 CrOnwards-416 bhp500 NmAutomaticCoupe7-545 litres4792 mm1920 mm1603 mm6.2 metresM2VSAMG GLC43 Coupe
BMW X5BMW X5 imageRs. 95.4 LakhsOnwards
4.5191
282 bhp650 NmAutomaticSUV6-650 litres4922 mm2004 mm1745 mm6.3 metresM2VSX5
BMW X4BMW X4 imageRs. 96.2 LakhsOnwards
51
355 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV6--4754 mm1927 mm1620 mm6.05 metresM2VSX4
Mercedes-Benz GLEMercedes-Benz GLE imageRs. 99 LakhsOnwards-362 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV9215 mm630 litres4924 mm2157 mm1795 mm5.9 metresM2VSGLE
Audi Q8Audi Q8 imageRs. 1.17 CrOnwards-335 bhp500 NmAutomaticSUV--1755 litres4995 mm1995 mm1705 mm-M2VSQ8
Audi e-tron SportbackAudi e-tron Sportback imageRs. 1.2 CrOnwards----SUV8-615 litres5014 mm1976 mm1686 mm6.1 metresM2VSe-tron Sportback

BMW M2 Images

BMW M2 Image 1
BMW M2 Image 2
BMW M2 Image 3
BMW M2 Image 4
BMW M2 Image 5
BMW M2 Image 6

BMW M2 Colours

BMW M2 is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Brooklyn Grey Metallic
Alpine White
Black Sapphire
Fire Red Metallic
M Portimao Blue Metallic
M Sao Pau Lo Yellow Solid
M Zandvoort Blue Solid
Sky Scraper Grey Metallic
Brooklyn grey metallic

BMW M2 Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

1.1 Cr
M2vsAMG GLC43 Coupe
BMW X5

BMW X5

95.4 Lakhs - 1.11 Cr
M2vsX5
BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
M2vsX4
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

99 Lakhs - 1.17 Cr
M2vsGLE
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 Cr
M2vsQ8
Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

87.9 Lakhs Onwards
M2vsRange Rover Velar

BMW M2 Related News

BMW has trickled down the racing technology to the straight-six engines of its M-badged cars like M2, M3 and M4, which will keep these engines alive and upgraded to meet the new standards.
BMW M2, M3, M4 to get Ignite technology from Formula 1. What it means
8 May 2026
BMW has unveiled limited edition versions of its M2 Coupe and S 1000 RR/M 1000 RR superbikes for South Africa
Limited-run BMW M2 Coupe RR Edition unveiled alongside motorcycles to match
28 Apr 2026
The M2 CS puts out 530 hp which is 50 hp more than the standard model.
BMW M2 CS Launched in India at 1.66 Crore
18 Mar 2026
Naga Chaitanya's new BMW M2 is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine tuned for 473 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic
Actor Naga Chaitanya gets the BMW M2 Coupe worth over 1 crore
16 Aug 2025
BMW has tuned every performance system in the M2 CS to enhance control, precision, and driver engagement.
2026 BMW M2 CS breaks cover, produces over 520 bhp and 640 Nm of torque. Check details
28 May 2025
View all
 BMW M2 Related News

BMW M2 Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power473-523 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeCoupe
Max Torque600 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage10.19 kmpl
Engine2993 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed250-302 Kmph
View all M2 specs and features

BMW M2 Mileage

BMW M2 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of BMW M2's petrol variant is 10.19 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW M2 3.0 Petrol comes with a 52 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
3.0 Petrol
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
10.19 kmpl

Popular BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  BMW Cars

Top Luxury Cars

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.4 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.18 - 2.25 Cr
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

₹51.8 - 55 Lakhs
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2.11 - 3.82 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Coupe Cars

Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin Vanquish

8.85 Cr
Vanquish Price in Delhi
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

3.99 Cr
Vantage Price in Delhi
Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q3 Sportback

53.55 - 53.86 Lakhs
Q3 Sportback Price in Delhi
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
2 Series Gran Coupe Price in Delhi
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
M4 Competition Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Coupe Cars

view all specs and features