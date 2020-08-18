Electric Adjustable Seats
Front & Rear
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Floor mats in velour Interior rear-view mirror with automatic anti-dazzle function Storage Compartment Package Sport seats for driver and front passenger BMW Individual headliner anthracite Smokers package Interior trim finishers Black High-Gloss with highlight trim finisher Pearl Chrome Leather Dakota Black/contrast stitching Blue Black Leather Dakota Black/contrast stitching Black/contrast stitching Orange Black
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
"Launch Control , Braking function and speed limiter ,Locking Wheel Bolt ,Brake Energy Regeneration , Head airbags for 1st and 2nd seat row (curtain head protection system that also protects rear-seat occupants, including protective sail as splinter protection) ,BMW Condition Based Service ,Cornering Brake Control (CBC) ,Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with extended contents (DSC on, MDM and DSC off),Warning triangle with first-aid kit , Dynamic braking lights ,Spare Wheel ,Tyre Repair Kit ,BMW ure Advance includes Tyres, Alloys, Engine ure, Key Lost Assistance and Golf Hole-in-One ,Road Side Assistance 24x7
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
-
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Tyre Size
245/35 R19, Rear 265/35 R19
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
No
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Foldable Rear Seat
Bench Folding
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Front
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
No
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes