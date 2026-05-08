In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M2 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M2 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Petrol, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 83.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. M2: 2993 cc engine, 10.19 kmpl mileage. AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]: 2996 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M2 vs AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M2
|Amg glc43 coupe [2020-2024]
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|₹ 83.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.19 kmpl
|9.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|2996 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4