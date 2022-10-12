BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
The new BMW M2 Coupe has not only grown in size, it has also gained more weight and power under its hood to offer a sportier driving experience. Here is the first look at the 2023 BMW M2 Coupe.
First Published Date: 12 Oct 2022, 16:24 PM IST
