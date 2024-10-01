M3 Launch DateThe BMW M3 is expected to launch on 1st Oct 2024 .M3 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 65 Lakhs* Onwards .Specs and FeaturesThe BMW M3 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:



• Engine: 2998 cc

• Transmission: Automatic

• FuelType: Petrol

M3 Seating CapacityThe BMW M3 is expected to be a 5 Seater model.M3 RivalsMercedes-Benz AMG A35 Limousine, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024 are sought to be the major rivals to BMW M3 .

