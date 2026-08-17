BMW Z4: Overview

The BMW Z4 Roadster has been launched in India in its M Performance trim, designated as the M40i. Launched as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU), the Z4 M40i caters to the niche segment of high-performance open-top roadsters in the country. Available across all BMW dealerships since June 2023, the vehicle is positioned as a lifestyle-oriented sports car combining BMW’s M engineering with convertible appeal. In April 2025, BMW launched the limited-run Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition. This brings a number of updates, including a six-speed manual transmission, two new metallic colourways, distinct upholstery, and more.

BMW Z4: Price

The BMW Z4 M40i is priced from ₹89.30 lakh for the standard variant. The M40i Pure Impulse Edition is available from ₹96.90 lakh for the automatic version and ₹97.90 lakh for the manual. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

BMW Z4: Launch Date

The Z4 was launched in India in June 2023. On April 10, 2025, BMW launched the M40i Pure Impulse Edition, a limited edition model of the Z4 roadster.

BMW Z4: Variants and Colour Options

The Z4 is available in two main variants. The base version is priced at ₹89.30 lakh. The limited edition M40i Pure Impulse is available from ₹96.90 lakh in both manual and automatic versions. The Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition stands out with two new metallic colours—Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green.

BMW Z4: Specs & Features

Powering the Z4 M40i is a 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder, twin-turbocharged petrol engine. This unit produces 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission or a six-speed manual gearbox. BMW claims the roadster can achieve 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds, placing it firmly within the performance coupe-roadster category. This powertrain configuration is standard across all units sold in India.

Inside, the cabin incorporates a mix of leather and Alcantara upholstery with contrasting blue stitching and piping. The aluminium mesh effect finishers accent the interior, while M Sport seats offer enhanced adjustability. The M leather steering wheel comes as standard equipment, complementing the driver-focused layout.

The Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition features a new kidney grille with horizontal mesh pattern, vertically stacked LED headlights, and a slim rear with L-shaped tail lamps, a sporty spoiler, and an aggressive diffuser.

BMW Z4: Safety Features

The Z4 roadster features the usual safety suite included with BMW models, such as Driving Assistant, Active Cruise Control, a heads-up display, and a Parking Assistant.

BMW Z4: Rivals

The BMW Z4 rivals the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in its segment.