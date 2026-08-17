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BMW Z4

₹90.5 - 96.9 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.7
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BMW Z4: Overview

The BMW Z4 Roadster has been launched in India in its M Performance trim, designated as the M40i. Launched as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU), the Z4 M40i caters to the niche segment of high-performance open-top roadsters in the country. Available across all BMW dealerships since June 2023, the vehicle is positioned as a lifestyle-oriented sports car combining BMW’s M engineering with convertible appeal. In April 2025, BMW launched the limited-run Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition. This brings a number of updates, including a six-speed manual transmission, two new metallic colourways, distinct upholstery, and more.

BMW Z4: Price

The BMW Z4 M40i is priced from 89.30 lakh for the standard variant. The M40i Pure Impulse Edition is available from 96.90 lakh for the automatic version and 97.90 lakh for the manual. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

BMW Z4: Launch Date

The Z4 was launched in India in June 2023. On April 10, 2025, BMW launched the M40i Pure Impulse Edition, a limited edition model of the Z4 roadster.

BMW Z4: Variants and Colour Options

The Z4 is available in two main variants. The base version is priced at 89.30 lakh. The limited edition M40i Pure Impulse is available from 96.90 lakh in both manual and automatic versions. The Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition stands out with two new metallic colours—Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green.

BMW Z4: Specs & Features

Powering the Z4 M40i is a 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder, twin-turbocharged petrol engine. This unit produces 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission or a six-speed manual gearbox. BMW claims the roadster can achieve 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds, placing it firmly within the performance coupe-roadster category. This powertrain configuration is standard across all units sold in India.

Inside, the cabin incorporates a mix of leather and Alcantara upholstery with contrasting blue stitching and piping. The aluminium mesh effect finishers accent the interior, while M Sport seats offer enhanced adjustability. The M leather steering wheel comes as standard equipment, complementing the driver-focused layout.

The Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition features a new kidney grille with horizontal mesh pattern, vertically stacked LED headlights, and a slim rear with L-shaped tail lamps, a sporty spoiler, and an aggressive diffuser.

BMW Z4: Safety Features

The Z4 roadster features the usual safety suite included with BMW models, such as Driving Assistant, Active Cruise Control, a heads-up display, and a Parking Assistant.

BMW Z4: Rivals

The BMW Z4 rivals the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in its segment.

BMW Z4 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12.09 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    335 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    281 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    500 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
View All Z4 SpecsView specs icon

BMW Z4 Variants

BMW Z4 price starts at ₹ 90.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 96.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW Z4 comes in 2 variants. BMW Z4's top variant is M 40i Pure Impulse MT.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
Automatic
Manual
2 Variants Available
Z4 M 40i
₹90.5 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Z4 M 40i Pure Impulse MT
₹92.61 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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BMW Z4 Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Aug 2026
The story compares popular SUVs in India, highlighting engine options, features, and starting prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jul 2026
BMW India achieved record H1 2026 sales, driven by strong EV, SAV, and long-wheelbase vehicle performances.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Jun 2026
Can existing cars run on E30 fuel? What BMW India chief said…
Calendar icon8 Jun 2026
BMW India will increase prices by up to 2% for all models starting July 1, 2026, citing depreciation and rising costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jun 2026
India plans to mandate isobutanol blending with diesel to enhance energy security, impacting diesel SUV owners and the automotive sector.Read Full Story

BMW Z4 Visual Comparison

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BMW Z4 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
BMW Z4
BMW Z4 image
Rs. 90.5 LakhsOnwards
4.73
335 bhp500 NmAutomatic4114 mm281 litres4324 mm1864 mm1304 mm5.5 metres
MG CybersterMG Cyberster imageRs. 75 LakhsOnwards
4.66
503 bhp725 Nm-4--4535 mm1913 mm1329 mm-Z4VSCyberster

BMW Z4 Images

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BMW Z4 Colours

BMW Z4 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Skyscraper Grey Metallic
Alpine White
M Portimao Blau Metallic
San Francisco Red Metallic
Black Sapphire Metallic
Thundernight Metallic
Skyscraper grey metallic

BMW Z4 Alternatives

MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster

75 Lakhs
Z4vsCyberster

BMW Z4 User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.7Features
5Safety
5Design
4.7Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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BMW Z4 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

The BMW Z4 impresses with its luxurious comfort and spirited driving on twisty roads, featuring powerful engines and modern technology, despite limited trunk space.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconHigh comfort seats
  • check circle iconFun to drive on twisty roads
  • check circle iconGreat fuel economy (29 mpg highway)
  • check circle iconSleek design with retractable hardtop
  • check circle iconIntuitive infotainment system

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited trunk space
  • warning iconNo rear seat storage
  • warning iconHigher price point
  • warning iconStiff ride for casual drives
  • warning iconComplicated tech interface for some users

User Reviews

Roof Down, World Off – The Z4 Experience
Driving the BMW Z4 feels less like commuting and more like an experience every time you start the engine. The moment the roof goes down, the entire drive changes—you feel more connected to the road, the sound of the engine becomes part of the journey, and even a simple evening drive feels special.What really impressed me is how balanced the car feels. It’s quick when you want it to be, but it’s also smooth and comfortable enough for longer drives. The steering is precise and gives a lot of confidence while cornering. You can actually feel that the car was built for people who enjoy driving, not just getting from point A to B. The design is another highlight. It doesn’t scream for attention, but it naturally gets it. The long bonnet, low stance, and clean lines give it a very classic roadster character. Inside, the cabin feels premium yet focused. Everything is positioned perfectly for the driver, and the build quality feels solid. It’s not the most practical car in the world, but that’s not why someone buys a Z4 anyway. For me, the Z4 is less about specs and more about the feeling it gives you every time you drive it. It turns an ordinary road into something memorable.
By: Aman Gupta (Mar 7, 2026)
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Perfect cruisher with a stylish one
The Bmw Z4 Is A Striking Roadster That Combines Performance, Luxury, And Style In An Impressive Package. Its Sleek Design And Aggressive Stance Make It Stand Out On The Road, While The Retractable Hardtop Adds Versatility For Different Weather Conditions. Under the hood, the Z4 offers a range of powerful engines, from the turbocharged four-cylinder to the robust inline-six, providing exhilarating acceleration and responsive handling. The precision steering and well-tuned suspension enhance the driving experience, making it a joy to navigate twisty roads. Inside, the cabin is well-appointed with high-quality materials and an intuitive infotainment system. Comfortable seating and ample technology features, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensure a modern driving experience. While the Z4?s trunk space is limited due to its design, it remains a top choice for enthusiasts seeking a blend of performance and everyday usability. Overall, the BMW Z4 is an impressive roadster that delivers excitement and luxury in equal measure.
By: Mahadeb Bagal (Oct 28, 2024)
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perfect long drive beast
It Impresses with its High Comfort Seats. It becomes fun To drive on twisty roads . The fuel economy of Z4 is 29 mpg on highway.
By: Harsh Verma (Oct 4, 2024)
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BMW Z4 Related News

The BMW Z4 will be discontinued next year, but not before leaving behind a new limited edition variant
BMW Z4 goes out with a final hurrah: Final Edition unveiled for the droptop
28 Nov 2025
The MG Cyberster starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75 lakh while the BMW Z4 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>93 lakh, ex-showroom.
MG Cyberster vs BMW Z4: Which convertible sportscar will you like to ride in
28 Jul 2025
The BMW Z4 Pure Impulse Edition is offered in a manual gearbox option alongside special Green paint shades.
BMW Z4 M40i: Here are 5 key changes on the special Pure Impulse Edition
11 Apr 2025
The BMW Z4 Pure Impulse Edition is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.90 lakh for the automatic and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>97.90 lakh for the manual version.
BMW Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition launched in India 96.90 lakh. Check details
10 Apr 2025
BMW Z4 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.
BMW Z4 Roadster with 335 bhp launched in India at 89.30 lakh
25 May 2023
View all
 BMW Z4 Related News

BMW Z4 Specifications and Features

Max Power335 bhp
Body TypeConvertible
AirbagsYes
Max Torque500 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage12.09 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed250 kmph
View all Z4 specs and features

BMW Z4 Mileage

BMW Z4 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of BMW Z4's petrol variant is 12.09 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW Z4 M 40i comes with a 52 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
M 40i
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
12.09 kmpl

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