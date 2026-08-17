BMW Z4 Key Specs
- Engine2998 cc
- Mileage12.09 kmpl
- Power335 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space281 litres
- Max Torque500 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
The BMW Z4 Roadster has been launched in India in its M Performance trim, designated as the M40i. Launched as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU), the Z4 M40i caters to the niche segment of high-performance open-top roadsters in the country. Available across all BMW dealerships since June 2023, the vehicle is positioned as a lifestyle-oriented sports car combining BMW’s M engineering with convertible appeal. In April 2025, BMW launched the limited-run Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition. This brings a number of updates, including a six-speed manual transmission, two new metallic colourways, distinct upholstery, and more.
The BMW Z4 M40i is priced from ₹89.30 lakh for the standard variant. The M40i Pure Impulse Edition is available from ₹96.90 lakh for the automatic version and ₹97.90 lakh for the manual. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.
The Z4 was launched in India in June 2023. On April 10, 2025, BMW launched the M40i Pure Impulse Edition, a limited edition model of the Z4 roadster.
The Z4 is available in two main variants. The base version is priced at ₹89.30 lakh. The limited edition M40i Pure Impulse is available from ₹96.90 lakh in both manual and automatic versions. The Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition stands out with two new metallic colours—Frozen Deep Green and Sanremo Green.
Powering the Z4 M40i is a 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder, twin-turbocharged petrol engine. This unit produces 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission or a six-speed manual gearbox. BMW claims the roadster can achieve 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds, placing it firmly within the performance coupe-roadster category. This powertrain configuration is standard across all units sold in India.
Inside, the cabin incorporates a mix of leather and Alcantara upholstery with contrasting blue stitching and piping. The aluminium mesh effect finishers accent the interior, while M Sport seats offer enhanced adjustability. The M leather steering wheel comes as standard equipment, complementing the driver-focused layout.
The Z4 M40i Pure Impulse Edition features a new kidney grille with horizontal mesh pattern, vertically stacked LED headlights, and a slim rear with L-shaped tail lamps, a sporty spoiler, and an aggressive diffuser.
The Z4 roadster features the usual safety suite included with BMW models, such as Driving Assistant, Active Cruise Control, a heads-up display, and a Parking Assistant.
The BMW Z4 rivals the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in its segment.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|BMW Z4
|Rs. 90.5 LakhsOnwards
|335 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|4
|114 mm
|281 litres
|4324 mm
|1864 mm
|1304 mm
|5.5 metres
|MG Cyberster
|Rs. 75 LakhsOnwards
|503 bhp
|725 Nm
|-
|4
|-
|-
|4535 mm
|1913 mm
|1329 mm
|-
|Z4VSCyberster
BMW Z4 is available in the 6 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The BMW Z4 impresses with its luxurious comfort and spirited driving on twisty roads, featuring powerful engines and modern technology, despite limited trunk space.
|Max Power
|335 bhp
|Body Type
|Convertible
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|500 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|12.09 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|250 kmph
BMW Z4 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of BMW Z4's petrol variant is 12.09 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW Z4 M 40i comes with a 52 litres fuel tank.
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