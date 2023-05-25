BMW Z4 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW Z4 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Z4 measures 4,324 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,470 mm. The ground clearance of Z4 is 114. A two-seat model, BMW Z4 sits in the Convertible segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW Z4 price starts at ₹ 89.3 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 89.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BMW Z4 comes in 1 variants. BMW Z4 top variant price is ₹ 89.3 Lakhs.
₹89.3 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic