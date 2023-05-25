HT Auto
BMW Z4 Specifications

BMW Z4 is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 89,30,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 2998.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
BMW Z4 Specs

BMW Z4 comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Z4 measures 4,324 mm in length, 1,864 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,470 mm. The ground clearance of Z4 ...Read More

BMW Z4 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
M 40i
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.29
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
B58 Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.5
Driving Range
587.08
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
250 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
No
Front Tyres
255 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle
Front Suspension
Double-joint Spring-strut Axle
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19
Ground Clearance
114
Length
4324
Wheelbase
2470
Kerb Weight
1610
Height
1304
Width
1864
No of Seating Rows
1
Bootspace
281
Seating Capacity
2
Doors
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
52
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Optional
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
One Touch -Down
Front
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Grey
Door Pockets
Front
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
Front
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Optional
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)

