X6 Facelift Launch DateThe BMW X6 Facelift is expected to launch on 26th Dec 2024 .X6 Facelift Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 1.49 Cr* Onwards .Specs and FeaturesThe BMW X6 Facelift is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:



• Engine: 2998 cc

• Transmission: Automatic

• FuelType: Diesel

X6 Facelift Seating CapacityThe BMW X6 Facelift is expected to be a 5 Seater model.X6 Facelift RivalsMercedes-Benz GLS, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Maserati Levante and Maserati Grecale are sought to be the major rivals to BMW X6 Facelift .

...Read More

Read Less