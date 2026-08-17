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BMW XM

₹2.55 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
4.3
3
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BMW XM: Overview

The BMW XM is a plug-in hybrid performance SUV introduced as part of the 50th anniversary of BMW's M division. It marks a significant departure from conventional M models by combining a V8 petrol engine with an electric motor for improved performance and reduced emissions. Positioned as the brand’s flagship SUV in the Indian market, the XM offers cutting-edge technology, luxurious appointments, and formidable driving dynamics.

BMW XM: Price

The BMW XM is priced at 2.60 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). In addition to the standard model, BMW had also introduced a limited-run XM Label variant with a higher output, priced at 3.15 crore. Only one unit of the XM Label was allocated for India.

BMW XM: Variants

The XM is available in a single fully equipped variant in India. Internationally, it is also offered in a more powerful XM Label trim, but this remains extremely limited in availability.

BMW XM: Colours

The BMW XM is offered in a choice of eight exterior colours. These include a range of metallic and matte finishes, with options for contrast accents that highlight the vehicle’s unique styling. The ‘gold-on-green’ treatment showcased at the time of the global unveil also underlines the SUV’s distinctive character.

BMW XM: Range and Battery

The XM’s plug-in hybrid setup includes a 25.7 kWh battery pack that enables an electric-only driving range of 82 to 88 kilometres, depending on conditions. The battery can be recharged using a 7.4 kW AC fast charger. In pure electric mode, the XM is capable of reaching speeds of up to 140 kmph.

BMW XM: Specs & Features

Powering the XM is a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with an electric motor. Combined, this setup produces 644 bhp and 800Nm of torque. The powertrain is mated to an eight-speed MSteptronic automatic transmission with all-wheel drive. The performance credentials include a 0-100kmph time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 270 kmph.

In the XM Label, the same hybrid powertrain is tuned to deliver 738 bhp and 1,000 Nm, enhancing performance further.

The interior of the BMW XM features quilted leather upholstery, carbon-fibre trims, and a 3D illuminated headliner with 100 LEDs. The dashboard houses BMW’s curved dual-display setup, combining a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Other amenities include four-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a head-up display, and an optional 1,500 W Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system.

BMW XM: Safety

The BMW XM is equipped with six airbags, dynamic stability control (DSC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera. It also includes a suite of ADAS features such as forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and active braking assist, contributing to enhanced driver assistance and passenger safety.

BMW XM: Rivals

The BMW XM competes in the ultra-luxury performance SUV segment against models like the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and Audi RS Q8.

BMW XM Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    4395 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    61.9 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    643.69 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    527 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    800 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2785 kg
View All XM SpecsView specs icon

BMW XM Videos

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BMW XM Variants

BMW XM price starts at ₹ 2.55 Cr .
1 Variant Available
XM Plug-in Hybrid
₹2.55 Cr*
4395 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

BMW XM Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Aug 2026
The story compares popular SUVs in India, highlighting their engine options, features, and starting prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jul 2026
BMW Group India achieved record first-half 2026 sales, with strong growth in EVs, long-wheelbase cars, and SAVs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Jun 2026
Can existing cars run on E30 fuel? What BMW India chief said…
Calendar icon16 Aug 2025
BMW is developing a new halo off-road SUV, expected in 2029, to compete with the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes G-Class.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Jun 2025
The 2026 BMW XM Label, unveiled before Le Mans, boasts a powerful hybrid setup and luxury updates.Read Full Story

BMW XM Visual Comparison

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BMW XM comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
BMW XM
BMW XM image
Rs. 2.55 CrOnwards
4.33
483 bhp650 NmAutomaticSUV6220 mm527 litres5110 mm2210 mm1755 mm6.25 metres
Lexus LMLexus LM imageRs. 2.1 CrOnwards-190 bhp242 NmAutomaticMUV14--5125 mm1890 mm1940 mm5.9 metresXMVSLM
Audi RS Q8Audi RS Q8 imageRs. 2.49 CrOnwards
4.6100
648 bhp850 NmAutomaticSUV8-605 litres5012 mm1998 mm1751 mm6.15 metresXMVSRS Q8
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQSMercedes-Benz Maybach EQS imageRs. 2.28 CrOnwards----SUV11-440 litres5125 mm2034 mm1721 mm5.6 metresXMVSMaybach EQS
BMW M8BMW M8 imageRs. 2.44 CrOnwards-617 bhp750 NmAutomaticCoupe6130 mm420 litres4867 mm1907 mm1362 mm6.1 metresXMVSM8
Lotus EletreLotus Eletre imageRs. 2.55 CrOnwards----SUV8187 mm-5103 mm2135 mm1630 mm-XMVSEletre
Mercedes-Benz G-ClassMercedes-Benz G-Class imageRs. 2.9 CrOnwards-362 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV9-640 L4825 mm2187 mm1973 mm6.6 metresXMVSG-Class

BMW XM Images

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BMW XM Image 2
BMW XM Image 3
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BMW XM Image 6

BMW XM Colours

BMW XM is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Mineral White Metallic
Cape York Green Metallic
Carbon Black Metallic
Toronto Red
Dravit Grey Metallic
Marina Bay Blue Metallic
Black Sapphire Metallic
Mineral white metallic

BMW XM Alternatives

Lexus LM

Lexus LM

2.1 - 2.62 Cr
XMvsLM
Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

2.49 Cr
XMvsRS Q8
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.28 - 2.63 Cr
XMvsMaybach EQS
BMW M8

BMW M8

2.44 Cr
XMvsM8
Lotus Eletre

Lotus Eletre

2.55 - 2.99 Cr
XMvsEletre
Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya

2.34 Cr
XMvsEmeya

BMW XM User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.3Safety
4Design
4.3Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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BMW XM User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the BMW XM for its striking design and impressive hybrid performance, combining luxury with a reduced carbon footprint. However, some express concerns about its high price and practicality.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStunning, aggressive design
  • check circle iconHigh-performance capabilities
  • check circle iconReduced carbon footprint
  • check circle iconAdvanced interior technology
  • check circle iconImpressive plug-in hybrid efficiency

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh price point
  • warning iconLimited cargo space
  • warning iconComplex technology interface
  • warning iconStiff ride quality
  • warning iconFuel economy varies with driving habits

User Reviews

Perfect car
This is a great car that offers better comfort compared to others in its segment. The mileage is impressive, and it provides excellent value for money.
By: Harsh (May 5, 2026)
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Perfect Bussiness Class Car
XM is head turner. Its a glimpse into future of high power. It has a reduced carbon footprint. Being a plug in hybrid it offers performance and efficiency.
By: Pik (Aug 17, 2024)
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Perfect SUV for Family.
The BMW XM is a blood of luxurious high-performance SUV, featuring striking designs with aggressive styling and muscular stance. It?s interior offers premium material, advance technology etc
By: Anvekh (Aug 6, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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BMW XM Related News

The upcoming BMW off-roader is expected to be the new flagship from the company, replacing the XM
⁠BMW working on new off-roader to rival G-Class, Defender as a successor to XM
16 Aug 2025
The 2026 BMW XM comes with minor changes and a more streamlined lineup that ditches the base model.
2026 BMW XM to debut at Le Mans with 748 bhp plug-in hybrid V8 and minor updates
13 Jun 2025
Only one out of the 500 units of the BMW XM Label produced is making it to India
Most powerful BMW XM Label launched in India at Rs…
20 Sept 2024
British supermodel Naomi Campbell with the BMW XM Mystique Allure commissioned exclusively for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival
One-off BMW XM Mystique Allure draped in velvet revealed at Cannes 2024
18 May 2024
The safety car version of the BMW XM Label Red gets a special body wrap and new Recaro racing seats with six-point harnesses.
This mightiest 738 bhp BMW M SUV is MotoGP's 2024 track safety car
29 Nov 2023
View all
 BMW XM Related News

BMW XM Specifications and Features

Max Power643.69 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque800 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage61.9 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine4395 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed249 kmph
View all XM specs and features

BMW XM Mileage

BMW XM in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant. Average mileage of BMW XM's petrol variant is 61.9 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW XM Plug-in Hybrid comes with a 69 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Plug-in Hybrid
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
61.9 kmpl

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