BMW XM Key Specs
- Engine4395 cc
- Mileage61.9 kmpl
- Power643.69 bhp
- FuelHybrid
- Boot Space527 litres
- Max Torque800 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight2785 kg
The BMW XM is a plug-in hybrid performance SUV introduced as part of the 50th anniversary of BMW's M division. It marks a significant departure from conventional M models by combining a V8 petrol engine with an electric motor for improved performance and reduced emissions. Positioned as the brand’s flagship SUV in the Indian market, the XM offers cutting-edge technology, luxurious appointments, and formidable driving dynamics.
The BMW XM is priced at ₹2.60 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). In addition to the standard model, BMW had also introduced a limited-run XM Label variant with a higher output, priced at ₹3.15 crore. Only one unit of the XM Label was allocated for India.
The XM is available in a single fully equipped variant in India. Internationally, it is also offered in a more powerful XM Label trim, but this remains extremely limited in availability.
The BMW XM is offered in a choice of eight exterior colours. These include a range of metallic and matte finishes, with options for contrast accents that highlight the vehicle’s unique styling. The ‘gold-on-green’ treatment showcased at the time of the global unveil also underlines the SUV’s distinctive character.
The XM’s plug-in hybrid setup includes a 25.7 kWh battery pack that enables an electric-only driving range of 82 to 88 kilometres, depending on conditions. The battery can be recharged using a 7.4 kW AC fast charger. In pure electric mode, the XM is capable of reaching speeds of up to 140 kmph.
Powering the XM is a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with an electric motor. Combined, this setup produces 644 bhp and 800Nm of torque. The powertrain is mated to an eight-speed MSteptronic automatic transmission with all-wheel drive. The performance credentials include a 0-100kmph time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 270 kmph.
In the XM Label, the same hybrid powertrain is tuned to deliver 738 bhp and 1,000 Nm, enhancing performance further.
The interior of the BMW XM features quilted leather upholstery, carbon-fibre trims, and a 3D illuminated headliner with 100 LEDs. The dashboard houses BMW’s curved dual-display setup, combining a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Other amenities include four-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a head-up display, and an optional 1,500 W Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system.
The BMW XM is equipped with six airbags, dynamic stability control (DSC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera. It also includes a suite of ADAS features such as forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and active braking assist, contributing to enhanced driver assistance and passenger safety.
The BMW XM competes in the ultra-luxury performance SUV segment against models like the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and Audi RS Q8.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|BMW XM
|Rs. 2.55 CrOnwards
|483 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|220 mm
|527 litres
|5110 mm
|2210 mm
|1755 mm
|6.25 metres
|Lexus LM
|Rs. 2.1 CrOnwards
|-
|190 bhp
|242 Nm
|Automatic
|MUV
|14
|-
|-
|5125 mm
|1890 mm
|1940 mm
|5.9 metres
|XMVSLM
|Audi RS Q8
|Rs. 2.49 CrOnwards
|648 bhp
|850 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|605 litres
|5012 mm
|1998 mm
|1751 mm
|6.15 metres
|XMVSRS Q8
|Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS
|Rs. 2.28 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|11
|-
|440 litres
|5125 mm
|2034 mm
|1721 mm
|5.6 metres
|XMVSMaybach EQS
|BMW M8
|Rs. 2.44 CrOnwards
|-
|617 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|130 mm
|420 litres
|4867 mm
|1907 mm
|1362 mm
|6.1 metres
|XMVSM8
|Lotus Eletre
|Rs. 2.55 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|8
|187 mm
|-
|5103 mm
|2135 mm
|1630 mm
|-
|XMVSEletre
|Mercedes-Benz G-Class
|Rs. 2.9 CrOnwards
|-
|362 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|-
|640 L
|4825 mm
|2187 mm
|1973 mm
|6.6 metres
|XMVSG-Class
BMW XM is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the BMW XM for its striking design and impressive hybrid performance, combining luxury with a reduced carbon footprint. However, some express concerns about its high price and practicality.
|Max Power
|643.69 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|800 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|61.9 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|4395 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Max Speed
|249 kmph
BMW XM in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant. Average mileage of BMW XM's petrol variant is 61.9 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW XM Plug-in Hybrid comes with a 69 litres fuel tank.
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