BMW XM: Overview

The BMW XM is a plug-in hybrid performance SUV introduced as part of the 50th anniversary of BMW's M division. It marks a significant departure from conventional M models by combining a V8 petrol engine with an electric motor for improved performance and reduced emissions. Positioned as the brand’s flagship SUV in the Indian market, the XM offers cutting-edge technology, luxurious appointments, and formidable driving dynamics.

BMW XM: Price

The BMW XM is priced at ₹2.60 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). In addition to the standard model, BMW had also introduced a limited-run XM Label variant with a higher output, priced at ₹3.15 crore. Only one unit of the XM Label was allocated for India.

BMW XM: Variants

The XM is available in a single fully equipped variant in India. Internationally, it is also offered in a more powerful XM Label trim, but this remains extremely limited in availability.

BMW XM: Colours

The BMW XM is offered in a choice of eight exterior colours. These include a range of metallic and matte finishes, with options for contrast accents that highlight the vehicle’s unique styling. The ‘gold-on-green’ treatment showcased at the time of the global unveil also underlines the SUV’s distinctive character.

BMW XM: Range and Battery

The XM’s plug-in hybrid setup includes a 25.7 kWh battery pack that enables an electric-only driving range of 82 to 88 kilometres, depending on conditions. The battery can be recharged using a 7.4 kW AC fast charger. In pure electric mode, the XM is capable of reaching speeds of up to 140 kmph.

BMW XM: Specs & Features

Powering the XM is a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with an electric motor. Combined, this setup produces 644 bhp and 800Nm of torque. The powertrain is mated to an eight-speed MSteptronic automatic transmission with all-wheel drive. The performance credentials include a 0-100kmph time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 270 kmph.

In the XM Label, the same hybrid powertrain is tuned to deliver 738 bhp and 1,000 Nm, enhancing performance further.

The interior of the BMW XM features quilted leather upholstery, carbon-fibre trims, and a 3D illuminated headliner with 100 LEDs. The dashboard houses BMW’s curved dual-display setup, combining a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Other amenities include four-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a head-up display, and an optional 1,500 W Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system.

BMW XM: Safety

The BMW XM is equipped with six airbags, dynamic stability control (DSC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera. It also includes a suite of ADAS features such as forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and active braking assist, contributing to enhanced driver assistance and passenger safety.

BMW XM: Rivals

The BMW XM competes in the ultra-luxury performance SUV segment against models like the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and Audi RS Q8.