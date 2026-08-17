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1/23

BMW X7

₹1.26 - 1.33 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
101
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Specs
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BMW X7: Overview

The BMW X7 is the German carmaker’s flagship SUV, combining imposing dimensions with advanced technology and a luxurious interior. First introduced in India in 2019, the model received a comprehensive update in January 2023 that brought a sportier design, the latest iDrive8 infotainment system, and expanded colour choices. Offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, the X7 caters to buyers seeking a premium blend of performance, comfort, and practicality in a full-size luxury SUV.

BMW X7: Price

The 2023 BMW X7 is offered in three variants. The xDrive40i M Sport is priced at 1.3 crore, the xDrive40d M Sport is priced at 1.34 crore, while the Signature Edition sits in between at 1.33 crore. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

BMW X7: Launch Date

The facelifted BMW X7 was launched in India on January 17, 2023. This mid-cycle update refreshed the SUV’s styling while also upgrading its feature set and engine options.

BMW X7: Variants & Colours

The BMW X7 is available in three trims: xDrive40i M Sport, xDrive40d M Sport, and the Signature Edition. Customers can choose from 14 colour options, including Sparkling Copper Grey metallic and M Marina Bay Blue metallic, alongside several other metallic and non-metallic finishes.

BMW X7: Mileage

Fuel efficiency depends on the engine variant. The diesel-powered xDrive40d offers the most efficiency in the lineup, benefitting from its six-cylinder motor and mild-hybrid technology. The petrol xDrive40i variant, while less frugal, delivers competitive mileage for its class.

BMW X7: Specs & Features

The BMW X7 is powered by two 3.0-litre six-cylinder engines: a petrol unit producing 375 bhp and 519 Nm of torque in the xDrive40i, and a diesel engine generating 335 bhp and 700 Nm of torque in the xDrive40d. Both are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and come equipped with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The xDrive40i accelerates from 0 to 96 km/h in 5.6 seconds. Both engines also feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to enhance efficiency and responsiveness.

On the features front, the X7 comes equipped with the iDrive8 system, incorporating a curved digital display with a 12.3-inch driver’s screen and a 14.9-inch infotainment display. Other highlights include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charging, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and electrically adjustable seats with ventilation. The SUV can be configured with six or seven seats, with optional captain seats for the second row.

BMW X7: Safety

Safety features on the BMW X7 include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a host of advanced driver-assistance systems. These include lane departure warning, automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and a 360-degree camera. The SUV also features a strong body structure designed to meet international crash safety standards.

BMW X7: Offers & Deals

At present, BMW India has not announced specific offers on the X7. Customers may be eligible for finance schemes, exchange bonuses, or service packages depending on dealership programs.

BMW X7: Rivals

The BMW X7 competes with other full-size luxury SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Audi Q8 in India.

BMW X7 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2993 - 2998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    11.29-14.31 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    335 - 375 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid/Hybrid
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    520 - 700 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
View All X7 SpecsView specs icon

BMW X7 Videos

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BMW X7 Variants

BMW X7 price starts at ₹ 1.26 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.33 Cr (Ex-showroom). BMW X7 comes in 5 variants. BMW X7's top variant is xDrive40d M Sport Pro.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Automatic
5 Variants Available
X7 Signature Edition
₹1.26 Cr*
2998 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
X7 xDrive40iMSport
₹1.28 Cr*
2998 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
X7 xDrive40d DPE 7 Seater
₹1.29 Cr*
2993 cc
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

BMW X7 Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Aug 2026
The story highlights popular SUVs in India, with details on engine specs and pricing for models like Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kodiaq, and Honda Elevate.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jul 2026
BMW Group India reported record first-half sales in 2026, led by strong EV, SAV, and long-wheelbase demand.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 May 2025
The next-generation BMW X7 will feature an evolutionary design, offering petrol, diesel, and all-electric powertrains.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Apr 2025
The BMW X7 offers luxury, space, and performance, making it an ideal choice for memorable family road trips.Read Full Story

BMW X7 Visual Comparison

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BMW X7 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
BMW X7
BMW X7 image
Rs. 1.26 CrOnwards
4.5101
335 bhp700 NmAutomaticSUV8--5181 mm2000 mm1835 mm-
Land Rover DiscoveryLand Rover Discovery imageRs. 1.25 CrOnwards
51
345 bhp700 NmAutomaticSUV8207 mm258 litres4956 mm2073 mm1888 mm6.2 metresX7VSDiscovery
Kia EV9Kia EV9 imageRs. 1.3 CrOnwards----SUV10--5015 mm1980 mm1780 mm-X7VSEV9
Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire imageRs. 1.2 CrOnwards
4.270
142 bhp240 NmAutomaticMUV6--5010 mm1850 mm1950 mm-X7VSVellfire
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMercedes-Benz EQS SUV imageRs. 1.33 CrOnwards
51
536 bhp858 Nm-SUV8--5136 mm1965 mm1718 mm5.6 metresX7VSEQS SUV

BMW X7 Images

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BMW X7 Image 2
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BMW X7 Image 6

BMW X7 Colours

BMW X7 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Mineral White Metallic
Tanzanite Blue Metallic
Carbon Black Metallic
Dravit Grey Metallic
Mineral white metallic

BMW X7 Alternatives

Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery

1.25 - 1.39 Cr
X7vsDiscovery
Kia EV9

Kia EV9

1.3 Cr
X7vsEV9
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

1.2 - 1.3 Cr
X7vsVellfire
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.33 - 1.48 Cr
X7vsEQS SUV

BMW X7 User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.6Features
4.7Safety
4.5Design
4.2Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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BMW X7 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the BMW X7 for its luxurious interior and performance, but criticize high maintenance costs, complex technology, poor fuel efficiency, and limited third-row space.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconLuxurious and spacious interior with premium materials
  • check circle iconImpressive performance with exceptional power delivery
  • check circle iconExcellent safety features and driving aids
  • check circle iconComfortable seating for long drives
  • check circle iconMassive trunk capacity and advanced suspension

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconExpensive maintenance costs
  • warning iconComplex technology may overwhelm some
  • warning iconFuel efficiency could be better
  • warning iconThird row may be tight for adults
  • warning iconTouchscreen can be confusing to use

User Reviews

Flashy styling tech issues
Too many electronic gimmicks that malfunction frequently. Wireless charging pad overheats my phone within twenty minutes of usage. Suspension makes squeaking noise when crossing high speed humps. Disappointing luxury vehicle quality.
By: Meera Nair (Jun 18, 2026)
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High running expense SUV
Mileage in city is pathetic around 6 kmpl with petrol engine. Spare wheel takes up entire storage bay area in back boot. Touchscreen interface has too many confusing submenus just to turn on simple seat ventilation feature.
By: Ritu Kulkarni (Jun 18, 2026)
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Disappointed with third row
Third row seat space is joke for adults. Electric folding motor moves painfully slow when letting people inside. ADAS features are too aggressive and slam brakes suddenly in chaotic city moving traffic. Very annoying experience.
By: Aditi Joshi (Jun 18, 2026)
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Gorgeous design but pricey
The low profile tyres on huge rims transmit sharp thuds inside cabin over broken asphalt patches. Front bumper lip is low and prone to scratches on high speed bumps. Electronics display glitched twice initially.
By: Ananya Singh (Jun 18, 2026)
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Mighty power tough managing
Side running boards are narrow and slippery during monsoon wet season steps. The brake dust accumulates on alloy wheels very quickly requiring constant cleaning. Headup display is invisible with polarized glasses.
By: Kavya Mehta (Jun 18, 2026)
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BMW X7 Related News

New BMW X7 will see major design updates compared to the current model.
Next-gen BMW X7 eschews Neue Klasse look, but could get electric power
8 May 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, April 28: BMW X7 drive review, Hyundai i10 new sales milestone, 2025 BYD Seal launched & more…
29 Apr 2025
The BMW X7 seeks to offer the best of all worlds. And manages to do just that. Well, on most counts anyway.
BMW X7 SUV: Locked and loaded flagship that yearns to do it all
28 Apr 2025
Actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were seen taking delivery of their new BMW X7 luxury SUV finished in blue
Actors Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya bring home the BMW X7 worth 1.30 crore
21 Dec 2024
The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is now available in a total of six black colour options
Auto recap, September 19: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets new colour, BMW X7 Signature edition launched
20 Sept 2024
View all
 BMW X7 Related News

BMW X7 Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power335-375 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque520-700 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage11.29 kmpl
Engine2993 - 2998 cc
Fuel TypeMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol),Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
SunroofYes
View all X7 specs and features

BMW X7 Mileage

BMW X7 in India is available in Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) & Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) variants. Average mileage of BMW X7's petrol variant is 11.29 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW X7 Signature Edition comes with a 83 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Signature Edition
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
11.29 kmpl

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