BMW X7: Overview

The BMW X7 is the German carmaker’s flagship SUV, combining imposing dimensions with advanced technology and a luxurious interior. First introduced in India in 2019, the model received a comprehensive update in January 2023 that brought a sportier design, the latest iDrive8 infotainment system, and expanded colour choices. Offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, the X7 caters to buyers seeking a premium blend of performance, comfort, and practicality in a full-size luxury SUV.

BMW X7: Price

The 2023 BMW X7 is offered in three variants. The xDrive40i M Sport is priced at ₹1.3 crore, the xDrive40d M Sport is priced at ₹1.34 crore, while the Signature Edition sits in between at ₹1.33 crore. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

BMW X7: Launch Date

The facelifted BMW X7 was launched in India on January 17, 2023. This mid-cycle update refreshed the SUV’s styling while also upgrading its feature set and engine options.

BMW X7: Variants & Colours

The BMW X7 is available in three trims: xDrive40i M Sport, xDrive40d M Sport, and the Signature Edition. Customers can choose from 14 colour options, including Sparkling Copper Grey metallic and M Marina Bay Blue metallic, alongside several other metallic and non-metallic finishes.

BMW X7: Mileage

Fuel efficiency depends on the engine variant. The diesel-powered xDrive40d offers the most efficiency in the lineup, benefitting from its six-cylinder motor and mild-hybrid technology. The petrol xDrive40i variant, while less frugal, delivers competitive mileage for its class.

BMW X7: Specs & Features

The BMW X7 is powered by two 3.0-litre six-cylinder engines: a petrol unit producing 375 bhp and 519 Nm of torque in the xDrive40i, and a diesel engine generating 335 bhp and 700 Nm of torque in the xDrive40d. Both are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and come equipped with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The xDrive40i accelerates from 0 to 96 km/h in 5.6 seconds. Both engines also feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to enhance efficiency and responsiveness.

On the features front, the X7 comes equipped with the iDrive8 system, incorporating a curved digital display with a 12.3-inch driver’s screen and a 14.9-inch infotainment display. Other highlights include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charging, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and electrically adjustable seats with ventilation. The SUV can be configured with six or seven seats, with optional captain seats for the second row.

BMW X7: Safety

Safety features on the BMW X7 include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a host of advanced driver-assistance systems. These include lane departure warning, automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and a 360-degree camera. The SUV also features a strong body structure designed to meet international crash safety standards.

BMW X7: Offers & Deals

At present, BMW India has not announced specific offers on the X7. Customers may be eligible for finance schemes, exchange bonuses, or service packages depending on dealership programs.

BMW X7: Rivals

The BMW X7 competes with other full-size luxury SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Audi Q8 in India.