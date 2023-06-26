Bollywood actor Yami Gautam adds BMW X7 luxury SUV to her garage

Bollywood actor Yami Guatam has brought home a new luxury car. The actor, known for her roles in films like Vicky Donor and Uri: The Surgical Strike, has bought the facelift version of the BMW X7 luxury SUV recently. The dealership shared the image of the actor posing with the blue BMW X7 on social media. German auto giant BMW offers the new X7 SUV in India with both petrol and diesel powertrain. The price of the luxury SUV in India starts from ₹1.22 crore (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹1.24 crore (ex-showroom).

This is the third luxury car in Yami Gautam's garage. The actor also owns two other models which include the Audi A4 sedan and the Audi Q7 SUV. However, the new BMW X7 is the most expensive car she owns.

In January this year, BMW launched the facelift version of the X7 SUV in India. Offered in two variants, the BMW X7 facelift rivals the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLS. The new BMW X7 gets an imposing front kidney grille painted in black, flanked by redesigned sleek LED headlamps. It also gets chrome garnished air vents and 3D taillights with new inner graphics among other design elements. Inside the cabin, the key design elements include BMW curved display, ambient light bar, Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof etc.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Bmw X7 ₹ 1.22 - 1.25 Cr* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Bmw X3 M40i ₹86.5 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe ₹ 37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Bmw X5 ₹ 75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Bmw 5 Series ₹ 63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

BMW X7 facelift SUV comes in a total of five exterior colour options, which include Mineral White, Black Sapphire and Carbon Black. Additionally, the SUV is available in two exclusive BMW Individual paintworks - Dravit Grey and Tanzanite Blue. Inside the cabin, the SUV sports exquisite BMW Individual Leather Merino upholstery available in three shades - Tartufo, Ivory White and Black.

Under the hood, BMW packs the new X7 SUV with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission unit, can churn out 335 bhp of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine is slightly more powerful with an output of 375 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. The transmission job is handled by the same gearbox. The SUV also comes with BMW's xDrive technology which offers all-wheel drive.

First Published Date: