Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Headlining in Cloth Aluminium Ellipse Interior Lighting Lighting Package Floor Mats, Front and Rear Door Sill Trims With Aluminium Inlays Interior Mirror, Frameless, With Automatically Anti Glare Action Ash Tray Driver Information System Premium Textile Floor Mats and All Weather Floor Mats Standard Seats, Front
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
Anti-theft Wheel Bolts, Head Airbags, Warning Triangle, First Aid Kit, Spare Wheel, Space-Saving, Electro mechanical Parking Brake
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Yes
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
LED Rear Lights With Dynamic Indicators Automatic Diing on Both sides Including Auto kerb Side Function Mud Flaps Front Spoiler With Blade Side Sills LED for Entry Area Vehicle tool kit Vehicle jack
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
No
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
3 Zone