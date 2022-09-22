HT Auto
Audi A4 range gets two new colours, additional features. Check details

The Audi A4 range gets a new B&O premium sound system with 3D surround sound as well as a flat-bottom steering wheel, both on the Technology variant.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Sep 2022, 11:44 AM
The Audi A4 is offered in three variants - Premium, Premium Plus and Technology.
Audi India on Thursday announced that it has added two new colors to its A4 sedan range - Tango Red and Manhattan Gray. The carmaker has also added two new features to the range - a B&O premium sound system with 3D surround sound as well as a three-spoke, flat-bottom, sports contour leather-wrapped multi-function plus steering wheel, both available on the Technology variant, which is priced at 50.99 lakh.

The Audi A4 is offered in three variants - Premium, Premium Plus and Technology. The first two at priced at 43.12 lakh and 47.27 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

(Also read | Mighty Audi R8 is ready to transform into an all-electric supercar)

The new B&O sound system consists of 19 speakers including a center speaker and subwoofer, 16 Channel amplifier and an output of 755 Watts. “With the new…B&O 3D sound system and the flat bottom steering wheel, customers are sure to enjoy the Audi A4 even more," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India. He added that the A4 is the country's best-selling sedan and “it is a relaxing on everyday drives yet makes for an exhilarating drive when you’re in the mood for some fun".

Aesthetically, the Audi A4 looks modern, sporty and has dynamic proportions. It gets broader and flatter single-frame grille that lends it a large car feel. The interior sports a large MMI touch display in the control center. Other features on offer include ambient lighting package with 30 color options, wireless phone charging, comfort key for keyless entry, and gesture-based boot lid opening, among others.

Audi A4 sources power from a 2.0L TFSI engine that churns out 190 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. The sedan can reach 100 km/h from a standstill in just 7.3 seconds and can attain a top speed of 241 km/h. Its 12V mild hybrid system minimizes fuel consumption while maximizing comfort.

 

 

First Published Date: 22 Sep 2022, 11:29 AM IST
TAGS: Audi A4
