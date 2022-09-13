Mighty Audi R8 is ready to transform into an all-electric supercar

Audi R8 is a mighty supercar with a gigantic internal combustion engine. But the car's successor is ready to come as an all-electric supercar. This comes as part of the German luxury car brand's electrification strategy. Also, the Audi R8 successor could be the electric halo model of the automaker once the company starts introducing electric vehicles in 2026, claims a report by Autocar UK.

The all-electric successor of the Audi R8 is expected to come underpinned by the SSP Sport architecture, which has been co-developed by Audi and Porsche together. This platform is slated to replace the J1 architecture soon, which currently houses the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-Tron GT. Audi could also opt for the electric car platform that is currently being developed for the all-electric Porsche Cayman and Boxster. This platform will come with vertically stacked batteries behind the seats.

However, any further detail about the upcoming Audi R8 successor electric supercar is not available from the car brand. Expect it to get dual electric motors, each powering one axle. The car would arrive with more grunt than the RS E-Tron GT, with around 800 hp of peak power.

Audi Sport boss Sebastian Grams claims to have said that he is pushing for an all-electric R8 successor but also stated that the car is yet to be confirmed for production. “I’m fighting for an R8 successor, and so are the board of Audi. We are looking at different kinds of concepts, and the direction is electrified. If I get my wish, it will be an R8 that’s electric. And if you do a super-sports car, then it’s a two-door concept," he further added. He also said that no matter what the future holds for the R8 successor, the automaker will ensure the car arrives with as much craftsmanship as the current model.

