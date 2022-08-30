HT Auto
Audi R8 is the most searched supercar, Lamborghini Urus follows: Study

Lamborghini is the most searched high-performance car brand on Google.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2022, 13:13 PM
The Audi R8 is the most searched supercar, a new study from a British insurance comparison site has revealed. When it comes to high-performance cars, Audi R8 has been searched 22.53 million times over the last 12 months. Following closely behind the R8 is the Lamborghini Urus SUV with 20.06 million searches. This proves the point why Lamborghini took the right decision to venture into the SUV arena. Speaking about Audi R8, it is an impressive fact for the car, considering that it has been in business since 2006 and won’t be in production for much longer.

(Also Read: Audi announces official entry in Formula 1)

The other models in the list include BMW i8, Toyota Supra, Ford Mustang, Nissan GT-R, Porsche 911, Lamborghini Aventador, Bugatti Chiron, and Lamborghini Huracan. The BMW i8 has received 18.43 million Google searches, while Toyota Supra came with 17.26 million, Ford Mustang received 16.65 million, the Nissan GT-R got 15.54 million searches.

Among others, the Porsche 911 received 15.48 million searches, while the Lamborghini Aventador received 11.55 million, Bugatti Chiron 10.98 million, and the Lamborghini Huracan came with 8.4 million searches on Google.

When it comes to performance car brands, Lamborghini proved to be the most popular brand, with more than 58,155,700 searches. The Italian supercar brand is placed ahead of BMW with 26,753,000 searches and Ferrari with 25,352,990 annual Google searches.

Other popular high performance car brands included Porsche with 25,116,590 searches, Audi with 22,897,600 searches, Nissan with 22,855,000 searches, Ford with 22,368,000 searches, McLaren with 21,766,800 searches, Bugatti with 17,427,000 searches, and Toyota with 17,260,000 searches.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2022, 13:13 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Lamborghini Audi R8 Nissan Nissan GTR Toyota Ford Ford Mustang Lamborghini Aventador Lamborghini Urus
