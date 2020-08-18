Additional Features

Canard Shaped Lip On The Front Fascia Re Shaped C Pillar and Extensions On The Lower Rear Bumper Redesigned Front Spoiler, Reinforced Hood and Reshaped Side Sills Reinforced Hood to Retain Shape and Smooth Airflow at High Speeds Increased Grill Openings Adds Airflow to Aid Engine Cooling C Pillar Lengthened Rear Bumper Lip Rear Diffuser Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser Tray Anti Chipping Body Coating and Scratch Shield Front Under Spoiler, Front Opening, Hood, Sidesille, C Piller, Rear Side Bumper Multi Material Body Structure