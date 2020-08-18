Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Die Cast Aluminium Structures in The Doors Multi-Function Display System Keep Track of Current and Historical Fuel Economy as Well as Range Ideal for Heavy Duty Driving Monitor Coolant, Oil and Transmission Fluid Temperatures Power at Your Fingertips Re-Designed Steering Wheel Multi Funtion Meter
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
Impact Resistant Polypropylene Front Undercover, Factory Preset Stopwatch, Vehicle Dynamic Control, Surrounding You With Strength, Molded Heat Resistant Undercover
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Canard Shaped Lip On The Front Fascia Re Shaped C Pillar and Extensions On The Lower Rear Bumper Redesigned Front Spoiler, Reinforced Hood and Reshaped Side Sills Reinforced Hood to Retain Shape and Smooth Airflow at High Speeds Increased Grill Openings Adds Airflow to Aid Engine Cooling C Pillar Lengthened Rear Bumper Lip Rear Diffuser Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser Tray Anti Chipping Body Coating and Scratch Shield Front Under Spoiler, Front Opening, Hood, Sidesille, C Piller, Rear Side Bumper Multi Material Body Structure
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
Yes
Memory Function Seats
Front
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes