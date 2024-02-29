Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe vs Nissan GT-R

In 2024 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and Nissan GT-R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

AMG GLE Coupe vs GT-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Amg gle coupe Gt-r
BrandMercedes-BenzNissan
Price₹ 1.85 Cr₹ 2.12 Cr
Mileage9.1 kmpl8.47 kmpl
Engine Capacity2999 cc3799 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders66
AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
53 4Matic Plus
₹1.85 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
GT-R
Nissan GT-R
Premium
₹2.12 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5 seconds3 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
560 Nm @ 1800-5800 rpm637 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
429 bhp @ 5500 rpm570 bhp @ 6800 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3799 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
250 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,11,49,3572,42,69,328
Ex-Showroom Price
1,85,00,0002,12,40,272
RTO
19,04,00021,78,027
Insurance
7,44,8578,50,529
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,54,5825,21,642

