HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 First Impressions: Better Than Super Meteor?

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 15 Jan 2024, 12:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Royal Enfield will launch the Shotgun 650 motorcycle in India later this year. It will use the same engine as other 650 motorcycles in the lineup. The
...

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc 170 Kmph 25.0 kmpl
₹ 3.25 Lakhs
View Details
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
647.95 cc 169 kmph 25.0 kmpl
₹ 3.19 - 3.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Zontes Gk350 (HT Auto photo)
Zontes GK350
348.0 cc 140 Kmph 26.7 kmpl
₹ 3.37 - 3.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650
170 kmph
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
View Details
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350
170 kmph
₹ 2.20 Lakhs
View Details
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
97.2 cc 87 kmph 80.6 kmpl
₹ 75,141 - 76,486
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 15 Jan 2024, 12:30 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.