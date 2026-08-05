Zontes GK350 Key Specs
- Engine348 cc
- Mileage31.25 kmpl
- Power38.52 ps
- Speed140 kmph
- Max Torque32.8 Nm
- Kerb Weight188 kg
Zontes GK350 is priced at Rs. 3.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Zontes GK350 is available in 1 variant - STD.
Zontes GK350 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 348 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.
Zontes GK350 rivals are Triumph Thruxton 400, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Royal Enfield Continental GT 450, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield Bear 650, Royal Enfield Bullet 650.
Zontes GK350 comes with a mileage of 31.25 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Zontes GK350
|Rs. 3.22 LakhsOnwards
|348 cc
|38.52 PS
|32.8 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|188 kg
|2070 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Triumph Thruxton 400
|Rs. 2.75 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|40 PS
|32 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|183 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|GK350VSThruxton 400
|Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
|Rs. 2.98 LakhsOnwards
|-
|398.63 cc
|46 PS
|39 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|171.2 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|GK350VSSvartpilen 401
|Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
|Rs. 3.53 LakhsOnwards
|647.95 cc
|47.4 PS
|52.3 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|214 kg
|2119 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|GK350VSContinental GT 650
|Royal Enfield Bear 650
|Rs. 3.39 LakhsOnwards
|648 cc
|47.4 PS
|56.5 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|216 kg
|2180 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|GK350VSBear 650
|Royal Enfield Bullet 650
|Rs. 3.65 LakhsOnwards
|647.95 cc
|34.6 kW
|52.3 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|243 kg
|2318 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|GK350VSBullet 650
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Zontes GK 350's design and engine power, but report significant issues with the clunky transmission, high maintenance costs, disappointing mileage, and limited dealership availability.
|Max Power
|38.52 PS
|Body Type
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|Max Torque
|32.8 Nm
|Mileage
|31.25 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|348 cc
|Max Speed
|140 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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