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ZONTES GK350

₹3.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.3
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Zontes GK350 Price:

Zontes GK350 is priced at Rs. 3.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Zontes GK350?

The Zontes GK350 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Zontes GK350?

Zontes GK350 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 348 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Zontes GK350?

Zontes GK350 rivals are Triumph Thruxton 400, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Royal Enfield Continental GT 450, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield Bear 650, Royal Enfield Bullet 650.

What is the mileage of Zontes GK350?

Zontes GK350 comes with a mileage of 31.25 kmpl (Company claimed).

Zontes GK350 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    348 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    31.25 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    38.52 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    140 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    32.8 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    188 kg
View All GK350 SpecsView specs icon

Zontes GK350 Variants

Zontes GK350 price starts at ₹ 3.22 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
GK350 STD
₹3.22 Lakhs*
348 cc
140 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Zontes GK350 Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
SIAM retracted a letter on E20 fuel quality, citing the need for further technical validation in ongoing industry discussions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Apr 2026
The article compares five motorcycle models, highlighting their features, engine specs, pricing, and performance capabilities.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Feb 2026
Indian engineering teams are collaborating with global auto parts manufacturers to advance vehicle technologies, enhancing India's role in automotive R&D.Read Full Story
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Zontes GK350 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Zontes GK350
Zontes GK350 image
Rs. 3.22 LakhsOnwards
4.3200
348 cc38.52 PS32.8 NmCafe Racer Bikes188 kg2070 mmDiscDiscSpoke
Triumph Thruxton 400Triumph Thruxton 400 imageRs. 2.75 LakhsOnwards
4.014
349 cc40 PS32 NmCafe Racer Bikes183 kg-DiscDiscAlloyGK350VSThruxton 400
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 imageRs. 2.98 LakhsOnwards-398.63 cc46 PS39 NmCafe Racer Bikes171.2 kg-DiscDiscSpokeGK350VSSvartpilen 401
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 imageRs. 3.53 LakhsOnwards
4.5403
647.95 cc47.4 PS52.3 NmCafe Racer Bikes214 kg2119 mmDiscDiscAlloyGK350VSContinental GT 650
Royal Enfield Bear 650Royal Enfield Bear 650 imageRs. 3.39 LakhsOnwards
4.83
648 cc47.4 PS56.5 NmCafe Racer Bikes216 kg2180 mmDiscDiscSpokeGK350VSBear 650
Royal Enfield Bullet 650Royal Enfield Bullet 650 imageRs. 3.65 LakhsOnwards
4.4104
647.95 cc34.6 kW52.3 NmCruiser Bikes243 kg2318 mmDiscDisc-GK350VSBullet 650

Zontes GK350 Images

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Zontes GK350 Image 2
Zontes GK350 Image 3
Zontes GK350 Image 4
Zontes GK350 Image 5
Zontes GK350 Image 6

Zontes GK350 Alternatives

Triumph Thruxton 400

Triumph Thruxton 400

2.75 Lakhs
GK350vsThruxton 400
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

2.98 Lakhs
GK350vsSvartpilen 401
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Continental GT 450

Royal Enfield Continental GT 450

2.7 - 3 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs
GK350vsContinental GT 650
Royal Enfield Bear 650

Royal Enfield Bear 650

3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
GK350vsBear 650
Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.65 Lakhs
GK350vsBullet 650

Zontes GK350 User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.3Safety
4.5Design
4.2Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Zontes GK350 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Zontes GK 350's design and engine power, but report significant issues with the clunky transmission, high maintenance costs, disappointing mileage, and limited dealership availability.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconPowerful 348cc engine with smooth power progression
  • check circle iconStriking design with modern retro aesthetics
  • check circle iconAdvanced electronic features and high braking precision
  • check circle iconStable handling at cruising speeds
  • check circle iconStylish and feature-rich design

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconClunky transmission, especially in urban conditions
  • warning iconHigh spare parts pricing and slow availability
  • warning iconMileage around 25 kmpl in dense traffic
  • warning iconLimited dealership network affecting routine maintenance
  • warning iconStiff suspension and uncomfortable rear pillion seat
Very Harsh Transmission
While the 348cc engine on Zontes GK 350 boasts 38.2 bhp peak specs, real ride fun is totally killed by a very clunky transmission block. Gear shifting becomes tougher as engine block heats up in city. Suspension setup feels unadjustable and overly soft at this price line of above three lakhs. Rear pillion seat room is practically missing, making it zero useful for family trips.
By: Vivek Maravi (Jun 12, 2026)
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Expensive Sparing Parts
Component replacement pricing for Zontes GK 350 is surprisingly high and overall delivery speeds at MotoVault dealerships are painfully slow. Bike records disappointing mileage near 25 kmpl inside dense urban jams which hurts wallet. Odd gear scaling makes fourth speed level feel totally laggy. Internal wiring loops beneath fuel tank have poor finishing lines. Premium price but average quality.
By: Yashwant Netam (Jun 12, 2026)
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Eye Catching Looks Firm Seats
Visual presence is top class but seat base width is highly narrow for long family journeys. High engine rev outputs pack strong grunt but continuous handle buzz tires hands over long non stop runs.
By: Tarun Choubey (Jun 12, 2026)
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Advanced Dashboard Loose Connects
TFT instrumentation looks highly colorful but phone Bluetooth links detach unexpectedly during running map navigation sessions. Hard suspension settings make bad roads a highly annoying ride experience.
By: Umesh Sen (Jun 12, 2026)
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Balanced Grunt Limited Reach
Engine provides acceptable pull forces for highway solo traveling targets but massive lack of service centers across minor rural district borders builds deep mental anxiety. Safety components perform fine.
By: Vikas Bisen (Jun 12, 2026)
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Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

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Zontes GK350 Specifications and Features

Max Power38.52 PS
Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
Max Torque32.8 Nm
Mileage31.25 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Engine348 cc
Max Speed140 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all GK350 specs and features

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