Very Harsh Transmission

While the 348cc engine on Zontes GK 350 boasts 38.2 bhp peak specs, real ride fun is totally killed by a very clunky transmission block. Gear shifting becomes tougher as engine block heats up in city. Suspension setup feels unadjustable and overly soft at this price line of above three lakhs. Rear pillion seat room is practically missing, making it zero useful for family trips.

By: Vivek Maravi ( Jun 12, 2026 )