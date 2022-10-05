HT Auto
Zontes GK350 cafe racer launched, will rival Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Zentos GK350 produces 38 bhp and 32 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Oct 2022, 19:38 PM
Zentos GK350 in Silver Orange paint scheme.
Zontes, a China-based manufacturer entered the Indian market in partnership with AARI (Adishwar Auto Ride India) Pvt. Zontes has launched five motorcycles in India which belong to different segments but do share some of the components. One of the motorcycles that they have launched is GK350 which is a cafe racer motorcycle. It is available in three paint schemes. The Black Blue is priced at 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom) and Black Gold and Silver Orange cost 3.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Zontes GK350 is powered by the same 349 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is doing duty on other Zontes motorcycles. It produces 38.8 bhp of max power at 9,500 rpm and 32.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine does come with fuel injection, electric ignition and a DOHC setup.

(Also read: Zontes 350X launched, is the most affordable sports tourer in the Indian market)

In terms of styling, the GK350 looks like a modern take on cafe racers. It has got a circular headlamp, bar-end mirrors, cafe-racer fuel tank, a slim tail lamp under the flat seat and spoked rims. On the side, there is a twin-barrel exhaust. All the lighting elements on the GK350 are LED units.

The fuel tank measures 17 litres which is quite big for a cafe racer. The seat height is 795 mm which is quite accessible for most people. Braking duties are done by a 320 mm disc in the front which surprisingly gets a cover and at the rear, there is a 265 mm disc. There is a dual-channel Anti-lock braking system on offer as well. Suspension duties on the GK350 are done by 43 mm up-side down forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear.

At a starting price of 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom), the Zontes GK350 competes directly against the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. Another cafe racer available in the Indian market is the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 which is quite affordable compared to the other two motorcycles.

First Published Date: 05 Oct 2022, 19:38 PM IST
TAGS: Zontes GK350 Cafe racer
Latest News

