Zontes 350X Key Specs
- Engine348 cc
- Mileage36 kmpl
- Power39.33 ps
- Speed150 kmph
- Max Torque32.8 Nm
- Kerb Weight185 kg
Zontes 350X is priced between Rs. 2.99 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Zontes 350X is available in 3 variants - Black and Green, Silver and Orange, Silver Black.
Zontes 350X comes in three colour options: Green Black, Silver Black, Silver Orange.
Zontes 350X comes in petrol engine options, comes with 348.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Tourer Bikes body type.
Zontes 350X rivals are Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure X, KTM 390 Adventure, Triumph Scrambler 400 XC, Zontes 350T.
Zontes 350X comes with a mileage of 36 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Zontes 350X
|Rs. 2.99 LakhsOnwards
|-
|348 cc
|38.52 PS
|32.8 Nm
|Sports Tourer Bikes
|185 kg
|2055 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
|Rs. 3.06 LakhsOnwards
|451.65 cc
|-
|40 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|195 kg
|2285 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|350XVSHimalayan 450
|KTM 250 Adventure
|Rs. 2.46 LakhsOnwards
|250 cc
|31 PS
|25 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|177 kg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|350XVS250 Adventure
|KTM 390 Adventure X
|Rs. 3.43 LakhsOnwards
|-
|398.63 cc
|46 PS
|39 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|181 kg
|-
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|350XVS390 Adventure X
|KTM 390 Adventure
|Rs. 2.81 LakhsOnwards
|-
|349.32 cc
|41.5 PS
|33.5 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|181 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|350XVS390 Adventure
|Triumph Scrambler 400 XC
|Rs. 2.99 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|37 PS
|32 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes
|190 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|350XVSScrambler 400 XC
Zontes 350X is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|39.33 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|32.8 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|36 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|348.0 cc
|Max Speed
|150 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Zontes Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Sports Tourer Bikes