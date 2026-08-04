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ZONTES 350X

₹2.99 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
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Zontes 350X Price:

Zontes 350X is priced between Rs. 2.99 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Zontes 350X?

The Zontes 350X is available in 3 variants - Black and Green, Silver and Orange, Silver Black.

What are the Zontes 350X colour options?

Zontes 350X comes in three colour options: Green Black, Silver Black, Silver Orange.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Zontes 350X?

Zontes 350X comes in petrol engine options, comes with 348.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Zontes 350X?

Zontes 350X rivals are Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure X, KTM 390 Adventure, Triumph Scrambler 400 XC, Zontes 350T.

What is the mileage of Zontes 350X?

Zontes 350X comes with a mileage of 36 kmpl (Company claimed).

Zontes 350X Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    348 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    36 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    39.33 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    150 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    32.8 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    185 kg
View All 350X SpecsView specs icon

Zontes 350X Variants

Zontes 350X price starts at ₹ 2.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Zontes 350X comes in 3 variants. Zontes 350X's top variant is Silver Black.
3 Variants Available
350X Black and Green
₹2.99 Lakhs*
348 cc
150 kmph
350X Silver and Orange
₹2.99 Lakhs*
348 cc
150 kmph
350X Silver Black
₹2.99 Lakhs*
348 cc
150 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Zontes 350X Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Aug 2026
In July 2026, India's state-run fuel retailers saw increased petrol and diesel sales, driven by low monsoon rainfall boosting demand.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
Hero MotoCorp and Suzuki launch new flex-fuel motorcycles in India, promoting E85 compatibility and cleaner fuel technology.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
India's auto sector, despite strong sales, braces for potential impacts from escalating Middle East conflict and instability.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Mar 2026
A PUC certificate is essential for bike insurance, ensuring compliance, facilitating claims, and aiding policy renewals.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Feb 2026
Boat launches Hive Dashcam series in India, expanding into in-car safety with three models priced from ₹2,499.Read Full Story

Zontes 350X Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with 350X.
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
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Zontes 350X comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Zontes 350X
Zontes 350X image
Rs. 2.99 LakhsOnwards-348 cc38.52 PS32.8 NmSports Tourer Bikes185 kg2055 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 imageRs. 3.06 LakhsOnwards
4.93
451.65 cc-40 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes195 kg2285 mmDiscDiscSpoke350XVSHimalayan 450
KTM 250 AdventureKTM 250 Adventure imageRs. 2.46 LakhsOnwards
51
250 cc31 PS25 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes177 kg----350XVS250 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure XKTM 390 Adventure X imageRs. 3.43 LakhsOnwards-398.63 cc46 PS39 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes181 kg--DiscAlloy350XVS390 Adventure X
KTM 390 AdventureKTM 390 Adventure imageRs. 2.81 LakhsOnwards-349.32 cc41.5 PS33.5 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes181 kg-DiscDiscAlloy350XVS390 Adventure
Triumph Scrambler 400 XCTriumph Scrambler 400 XC imageRs. 2.99 LakhsOnwards
4.72
349 cc37 PS32 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes190 kg-DiscDiscSpoke350XVSScrambler 400 XC

Zontes 350X Images

Zontes 350X Image 1
Zontes 350X Image 2
Zontes 350X Image 3
Zontes 350X Image 4
Zontes 350X Image 5
Zontes 350X Image 6

Zontes 350X Colours

Zontes 350X is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Green Black
Silver Black
Silver Orange
Green black

Zontes 350X Alternatives

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs
350XvsHimalayan 450
KTM 250 Adventure

KTM 250 Adventure

2.46 Lakhs
350Xvs250 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure X

3.43 Lakhs
350Xvs390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure

2.81 Lakhs
350Xvs390 Adventure
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

2.99 Lakhs
350XvsScrambler 400 XC
Zontes 350T

Zontes 350T

2.75 - 2.99 Lakhs
350Xvs350T

Zontes 350X Related News

The Keeway K-Light 250V (Left) is now more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>71,000, while the Zontes 350X (Right) gets a price cut of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59,000
Keeway K-Light 250V & Zontes 350X get more affordable by up to 71,000
4 Jul 2025
The Zontes 350T adventure tourer gets the maximum price drop of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48,000
Zontes reduces prices across 350R, 350X & 350T motorcycles by up to 48,000
20 Jan 2024
Zontes 350X is offered in three paint schemes.
Zontes 350X launched, is the most affordable sports tourer in the Indian market
5 Oct 2022
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
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If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
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10 Aug 2026
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View all
 Zontes 350X Related News

Zontes 350X Specifications and Features

Max Power39.33 PS
Body TypeSports Tourer Bikes
Max Torque32.8 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage36 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine348.0 cc
Max Speed 150 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all 350X specs and features

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