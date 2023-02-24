KTM 390 Adventure vs Zontes 350T: Which adventure tourer should you buy?

Zontes 350T is one of the new adventure tourers in the Indian market. It is currently being handled by Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), the Hyderabad-based company that also retails Keeway, QJ Motor and Moto Morini. Zontes also sells an off-road version of the 350T which is called 350T ADV and it comes with spoked wheels. Having that pointed out, one of the main rivals to the Zontes 350T is the KTM 390 Adventure. So, here is a comparison between the two motorcycles.

KTM 390 Adventure vs Zontes 350T: Looks

One look and you know that the 390 Adventure belongs to the KTM family. This is because of its sharp design and paint scheme. The overall road presence of the 390 Adventure is also less than the 350T because of its slim design. The 350T looks larger and unique on Indian roads. The design is something that will instantly stand out.

KTM 390 Adventure vs Zontes 350T: Features

The 390 Adventure comes with a TFT display, Traction Control, Switchable rear ABS, Off-road mode for Traction Control and a bi-directional quick-shifter. On the other hand, the 350T also gets a TFT screen that is smaller but can mirror a phone screen. It also comes with keyless ignition and rear seat release and an electronically adjustable windscreen.

Also Read : Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Which Royal Enfield 650 cc bike should you pick?

KTM 390 Adventure vs Zontes 350T: Specs

Zontes 350T uses a 348 cc engine that produces 38.8 hp and 32.8 Nm. On the other hand, the KTM uses a 373 cc unit that produces 43.5 hp and 37 Nm. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

KTM 390 Adventure vs Zontes 350T: Price

The Zontes 350T is priced at ₹3.47 lakh whereas the KTM 390 Adventure costs ₹3.35 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: