Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Zontes 350X Black and Gold

1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10
3.76 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Zontes 350X Key Specs
Engine348 cc
View all 350X specs and features

350X Black and Gold Latest Updates

350X falls under Sports Tourer Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of 350X Black and Gold (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.76 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 19 L
  • Length: 2055 mm
  • Max Power: 38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, liquid cooling, engine
    • ...Read More

    Zontes 350X Black and Gold Price

    Black and Gold
    ₹3.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    348 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,35,000
    RTO
    26,800
    Insurance
    14,323
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,76,123
    EMI@8,084/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Zontes 350X Black and Gold Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    19 L
    Ground Clearance
    152 mm
    Length
    2055 mm
    Wheelbase
    1380 mm
    Height
    1390 mm
    Kerb Weight
    185 kg
    Saddle Height
    795 mm
    Width
    795 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    265 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Power
    38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
    Stroke
    62 mm
    Max Torque
    32.8 Nm @ 7500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    348 cc
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, liquid cooling, engine
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    84.5 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Rear Suspension
    Monoshock
    Front Suspension
    Inverted Telescopic, 43mm
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Display
    5 inch TFT
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Zontes 350X Black and Gold EMI
    EMI7,276 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    3,38,510
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    3,38,510
    Interest Amount
    98,044
    Payable Amount
    4,36,554

    Zontes 350X other Variants

    Black and Green
    ₹3.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    348 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,45,000
    RTO
    27,600
    Insurance
    9,832
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,82,432
    EMI@8,220/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    View breakup

    Zontes 350X Alternatives

    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Mr Clean

    2.88 - 3.11 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    350X vs Continental ...

    Popular Zontes Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Zontes Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Flycon T3

      Flycon T3

      89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Flycon Empire

      Flycon Empire

      79,900
      Check latest offers
      Flycon Grove

      Flycon Grove

      74,629 - 80,957
      Check latest offers
      Okaya EV Motofaast

      Okaya EV Motofaast

      1.37 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Flycon Bright

      Flycon Bright

      80,000
      Check latest offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2023

      PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

      PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

      1.15 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 67,405
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      Super Soco Cumini

      Super Soco Cumini

      90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details
      Super Soco TC Wander

      Super Soco TC Wander

      1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      TVS Zeppelin R

      TVS Zeppelin R

      1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Scout Bobber

      Indian Scout Bobber

      13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details