390 Adventure falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of 390 Adventure STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.73 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of 390 Adventure falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of 390 Adventure STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.73 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 14.5 L litres. It offers many features like Bluetooth Connectivity, Low Fuel Indicator, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 14.5 L Length: 2154 mm Max Power: 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine ...Read MoreRead Less