KTM 390 Adventure STD

3.73 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
KTM 390 Adventure Key Specs
Engine373.2 cc
View all 390 Adventure specs and features

390 Adventure STD Latest Updates

390 Adventure falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of 390 Adventure STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.73 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 14.5 L
  • Length: 2154 mm
  • Max Power: 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine
    • ...Read More

    KTM 390 Adventure STD Price

    STD
    ₹3.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    373.2 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,28,286
    RTO
    26,262
    Insurance
    18,857
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,73,405
    EMI@8,026/mo
    KTM 390 Adventure STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    14.5 L
    Ground Clearance
    200 mm
    Length
    2154 mm
    Wheelbase
    1430 mm
    Height
    2154 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1430 mm
    Saddle Height
    855 mm
    Width
    2154 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-19,Rear :- 130/80-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    230 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Range
    406 km
    Max Speed
    180 kmph
    Max Power
    43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
    Stroke
    60 mm
    Max Torque
    37 Nm @ 7000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    373.2 cc
    Clutch
    PASC Slipper Clutch, Mechanically Operated
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Bore
    89 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Chassis
    Steel Trellis Frame, Powder Coated
    Front Suspension
    WP Apex 43 mm Upside Down
    Rear Suspension
    WP Apex Shock Absorber
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Yes
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Toothed Footpegs, Turn-by-turn navigation (Optional),
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    No
    Display
    TFT
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 8 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    KTM 390 Adventure STD EMI
    EMI7,223 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    3,36,064
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    3,36,064
    Interest Amount
    97,336
    Payable Amount
    4,33,400

    KTM 390 Adventure other Variants

    With Spoke Wheels
    ₹3.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    373.2 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,60,000
    RTO
    28,800
    Insurance
    10,260
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,99,060
    EMI@8,577/mo
