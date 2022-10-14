Saved Articles

Zontes 350T Orange

6/12
3.78 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Zontes 350T Key Specs
Engine348 cc
View all 350T specs and features

350T Orange Latest Updates

350T falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of 350T Orange (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.78 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Orange is

  • Fuel Capacity: 19 l
  • Length: 2135 mm
  • Max Power: 39.3 PS @ 9500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, liquid cooling, engine
    • ...Read More

    Zontes 350T Orange Price

    Orange
    ₹3.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    348 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,37,000
    RTO
    26,960
    Insurance
    14,357
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,78,317
    EMI@8,132/mo
    Zontes 350T Orange Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    19 l
    Ground Clearance
    173 mm
    Length
    2135 mm
    Wheelbase
    1420 mm
    Kerb Weight
    196 kg
    Height
    1420 mm
    Saddle Height
    830 mm
    Width
    850 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    265 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    39.3 PS @ 9500 rpm
    Stroke
    62 mm
    Max Torque
    32 Nm @ 7500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    348 cc
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, liquid cooling, engine
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    84.5 mm
    Front Suspension
    Inverted Telescopic, 43mm
    Rear Suspension
    Monoshock
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Display
    5 inch TFT
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Zontes 350T Orange EMI
    EMI7,318 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    3,40,485
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    3,40,485
    Interest Amount
    98,616
    Payable Amount
    4,39,101

    Zontes 350T other Variants

    Champagne
    ₹3.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    348 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    3,47,000
    RTO
    27,760
    Insurance
    14,525
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,89,285
    EMI@8,367/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    ADV Orange
    ₹4.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    348 cc
    View breakup
    ADV Champagne
    ₹4.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    348 cc
    View breakup
    View more Variants

