In 2024 KTM 390 Adventure or Zontes 350T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
KTM 390 Adventure Price starts at Rs 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zontes 350T Price starts at Rs 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
390 Adventure engine makes power and torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, 350T engine makes power & torque 39.3 PS @ 9500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
KTM offers the 390 Adventure in 2 colours.
Zontes offers the 350T in 1 colour.
The 390 Adventure mileage is around 27.9 kmpl.
The 350T mileage is around 30 kmpl.
