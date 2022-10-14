Best Zontes Bikes

In India, there are 4 Zontes Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Zontes 350R, Zontes GK350, Zontes 350X, Zontes 350T, Zontes 350T. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 2.57 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Zontes Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Zontes 350R ₹ 2.57 Lakhs Onwards
Zontes GK350 ₹ 3.22 Lakhs
Zontes 350X ₹ 2.99 Lakhs Onwards
Zontes 350T ₹ 2.75 - 2.99 Lakhs
Zontes 350T ₹ 2.75 - 2.99 Lakhs

Popular Filters

Latest Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Electric Bikes
Electric Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 1 lakh
Bikes under 1 lakh

4 New Zontes Bikes found

Sort By:

Zontes 350R Right Side View
1/9

Zontes 350R

4.2
101
₹2.57 Lakhs Onwards
Engine
348.0 cc
Speed
150 kmph
Mileage
40 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Zontes GK350 Front Right View
1/14

Zontes GK350

4.3
200
₹3.22 Lakhs
Engine
348 cc
Speed
140 kmph
Mileage
31.25 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Zontes 350X Front Right View
1/10

Zontes 350X

₹2.99 Lakhs Onwards
Engine
348.0 cc
Speed
150 kmph
Mileage
36 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Zontes 350T Front Right View
1/12

Zontes 350T

5.0
1
₹2.75 - 2.99 Lakhs
Engine
348.0 cc
Speed
140 Kmph
Mileage
23 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

Compare Zontes Bikes

Brands

View more

Zontes Bike Dealer Showrooms

By Brand & City

User Reviews of Zontes Bikes in India

HomeNew BikesZontes Bikes