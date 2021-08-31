



Features



Some of the bikes and scooters available under 80,000 have several modern features. Bluetooth connectivity, hybrid engine, extra under-seat utility space, fuel injected engine, and semi-digital instrument cluster are some of the features available in these vehicles.



Brands Making Bikes Under 80,000



Powerful and tech rich scooters like Yamaha Fascino and TVS Ntorq enter the market below the 80,000 budget. Other scooters and bikes under 80,000 are manufactured by Hero, Honda, Suzuki, and TVS. Electric scooter brands include Gemopai, Okinawa, Ampere, Hero Electric, Joy e-bike, and BGauss among others.

Some of the bikes and scooters available under 80,000 have several modern features. Bluetooth connectivity, hybrid engine, extra under-seat utility space, fuel injected engine, and semi-digital instrument cluster are some of the features available in these vehicles.

Bikes Under 80000 Price List (2023) in India Model Name Price TVS Raider ₹ 77,500 - 86,437 TVS NTORQ 125 ₹ 72,065 - 91,999 Suzuki Burgman Street ₹ 79,581 - 93,758 TVS Jupiter 125 ₹ 76,025 - 82,575 Honda XBlade ₹ 78,803 - 1.21 Lakhs

As the budget increases, several good two-wheelers are available. Bikes under 80,000 include high end commuter bikes as well as lower end scooters.The commuter bikes have the best looks under this budget. The disk brake variant of TVS Radeon for instance, has dual-tone