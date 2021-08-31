HT Auto
As the budget increases, several good two-wheelers are available. Bikes under 80,000 include high end commuter bikes as well as lower end scooters.

Design & Performance

The commuter bikes have the best looks under this budget. The disk brake variant of TVS Radeon for instance, has dual-tone

  • demo

    • TVS Raider

    Add to Compare
    ₹77,500 - 86,437**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    60.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    TVS NTORQ 125

    Add to Compare
    ₹72,065 - 91,999**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    124.0 cc 47.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Suzuki Burgman Street

    Add to Compare
    ₹79,581 - 93,758**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    124.0 cc 55.89 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    TVS Jupiter 125

    Add to Compare
    ₹76,025 - 82,575**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    124.0 cc 50.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Honda XBlade

    Add to Compare
    ₹78,803 - 1.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    162.0 cc 50.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Okinawa PraisePro

    Add to Compare
    ₹76,848 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    58.0 Kmph88.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon

  • demo

    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

    Add to Compare
    ₹75,499**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Yamaha Fascino 125

    Add to Compare
    ₹70,000 - 90,000**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    125.0 cc 65.92 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Hero Maestro Edge 125

    Add to Compare
    ₹70,700 - 82,250**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    125.0 cc 45.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Hero Glamour

    Add to Compare
    ₹70,716 - 84,200**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    124.0 cc 64.1 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Tunwal Sport 63 Mid

    Add to Compare
    ₹0.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Tunwal Lithino Li 2.0

    Add to Compare
    ₹0.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    PURE EV Epluto

    Add to Compare
    ₹71,999**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    25.0 Kmph80.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Hop Electric LEO

    Add to Compare
    ₹72,818 - 87,516**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    25.0 Kmph75.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Benling India Benling Aura

    Add to Compare
    ₹73,000**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    60.0 Kmph120.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk

    Add to Compare
    ₹73,999 - 1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    45.0 Kmph70.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE

    Add to Compare
    ₹74,000**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    48.0 Kmph85.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Okaya EV ClassIQ

    Add to Compare
    ₹74.5**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Okaya EV Freedum

    Add to Compare
    ₹74.9**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE

    Add to Compare
    ₹78,999**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    25.0 Kmph45.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    PURE EV ETrance Neo

    Add to Compare
    ₹78,999**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    60.0 Kmph90.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT

    Add to Compare
    ₹79,999**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    110.0 Kmph
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Gemopai Astrid Lite

    Add to Compare
    ₹79,999**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    65.0 Kmph80.0 km/charge
    Offers expiring soon
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Hero Electric AE-8

    ₹70,000**Ex-showroom price
    45 Kmph80.0 km/charge
    Expected Launch in Dec 22
  • DISCONTINUEDdemo

    Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER

    Add to Compare
    ₹0.75 Lakhs**Last Recorded Price
    Add to Compare
    42.0 Kmph110.0 km/charge

