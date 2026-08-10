Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Key Specs
- Engine109 cc
- Mileage65 kmpl
- Power8.79 ps
- Speed90 kmph
- Max Torque9.3 Nm
- Kerb Weight112 kg
The Honda CD 110 Dream is positioned as an entry-level commuter motorcycle within Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s product lineup. It is aimed at riders looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and cost-effective mode of daily transportation. Built for mass-market appeal, the CD 110 Dream incorporates conservative styling cues, practical features, and a straightforward mechanical package suitable for urban and semi-urban usage.
The Honda CD 110 Dream is available in a single variant, the Dream Deluxe, which is priced at ₹76,401 (ex-showroom).
The Honda CD 110 Dream is available in a single variant, the Dream Deluxe, which is priced at ₹76,401 (ex-showroom). This variant is offered in four colour options: Black with Blue, Black with Red, Black with Green, and Black with Grey.
Styling on the CD 110 Dream includes a bikini fairing, body-coloured fenders, body-coloured rear-view mirrors, and five-spoke alloy wheels. The blacked-out exhaust system is accented by a chrome heat shield, while tank and side panel graphics add visual contrast. The motorcycle is equipped with a long seat designed for commuter comfort and comes with a sealed drive chain to reduce maintenance. It features a dual-pod analogue instrument console displaying basic readouts like speed and odometer. Additional convenience features include a start/stop switch, an integrated pass switch, and a side-stand engine cut-off function for added safety.
Powering the Honda CD 110 Dream is a 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that complies with BS6.2 emission standards. The motor generates 8.79 PS at 7,500 rpm and 9.30 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. It is paired with a four-speed manual gearbox. The engine benefits from Honda’s enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology, which is designed to improve fuel efficiency and performance, while the ACG silent starter allows for noiseless engine ignition.
The CD 110 Dream is constructed on a diamond-type frame and employs a conventional telescopic front fork and twin spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by 130 mm drum brakes at both ends. The motorcycle is equipped with a Combi-Brake System (CBS) that distributes braking force between the front and rear wheels for improved stability and reduced stopping distance. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 80/100-section tubeless tyres.
ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Honda CD 110 Dream is 65 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 162 mm, a seat height of 720 mm, and a kerb weight of 112 kg.
The Honda CD 110 Dream competes in the highly contested 110cc commuter motorcycle segment. Key rivals include the Bajaj Platina 110 and TVS Radeon.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
|Rs. 76,401Onwards
|109.51 cc
|8.79 PS
|9.30 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2044 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero HF Deluxe
|Rs. 55,992Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|1965 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]VSHF Deluxe
|Hero Super Splendor XTEC
|Rs. 84,448Onwards
|124.7 cc
|10.84 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|121 kg
|2034 mm
|-
|-
|Alloy
|CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]VSSuper Splendor XTEC
|Hero Glamour
|Rs. 81,063Onwards
|125 cc
|10.53 PS
|10.4 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|122 kg
|2042 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]VSGlamour
|Hero Passion Plus
|Rs. 80,328Onwards
|97.2 cc
|5.9 kW
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|116 kg
|1982 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]VSPassion Plus
|Hero Splendor Plus
|Rs. 77,557Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2000 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]VSSplendor Plus
|Bajaj Platina 100
|Rs. 65,407Onwards
|102 cc
|7.9 PS
|8.3 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|117 kg
|2006 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]VSPlatina 100
Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] is available in the 4 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the bike for its excellent performance, smooth ride, and stylish design. It's particularly valued for its engine quality and comfort.
|Max Power
|8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|65.0 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|109.0 cc
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Honda Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Commuter Bikes