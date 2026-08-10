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HONDA CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]

₹76,401*
4.8
3
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Introduction

The Honda CD 110 Dream is positioned as an entry-level commuter motorcycle within Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s product lineup. It is aimed at riders looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and cost-effective mode of daily transportation. Built for mass-market appeal, the CD 110 Dream incorporates conservative styling cues, practical features, and a straightforward mechanical package suitable for urban and semi-urban usage.

Honda CD 110 Dream Price:

The Honda CD 110 Dream is available in a single variant, the Dream Deluxe, which is priced at 76,401 (ex-showroom).

How many variants and colour options of the Honda CD 110 Dream are available?

The Honda CD 110 Dream is available in a single variant, the Dream Deluxe, which is priced at 76,401 (ex-showroom). This variant is offered in four colour options: Black with Blue, Black with Red, Black with Green, and Black with Grey.

What features are available in the Honda CD 110 Dream?

Styling on the CD 110 Dream includes a bikini fairing, body-coloured fenders, body-coloured rear-view mirrors, and five-spoke alloy wheels. The blacked-out exhaust system is accented by a chrome heat shield, while tank and side panel graphics add visual contrast. The motorcycle is equipped with a long seat designed for commuter comfort and comes with a sealed drive chain to reduce maintenance. It features a dual-pod analogue instrument console displaying basic readouts like speed and odometer. Additional convenience features include a start/stop switch, an integrated pass switch, and a side-stand engine cut-off function for added safety.

What are the engine and specifications of the Honda CD 110 Dream?

Powering the Honda CD 110 Dream is a 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that complies with BS6.2 emission standards. The motor generates 8.79 PS at 7,500 rpm and 9.30 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. It is paired with a four-speed manual gearbox. The engine benefits from Honda’s enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology, which is designed to improve fuel efficiency and performance, while the ACG silent starter allows for noiseless engine ignition.

The CD 110 Dream is constructed on a diamond-type frame and employs a conventional telescopic front fork and twin spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by 130 mm drum brakes at both ends. The motorcycle is equipped with a Combi-Brake System (CBS) that distributes braking force between the front and rear wheels for improved stability and reduced stopping distance. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 80/100-section tubeless tyres.

What is the Honda CD 110 Dream’s mileage?

ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Honda CD 110 Dream is 65 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Honda CD 110 Dream?

The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 162 mm, a seat height of 720 mm, and a kerb weight of 112 kg.

What does the Honda CD 110 Dream rival in its segment?

The Honda CD 110 Dream competes in the highly contested 110cc commuter motorcycle segment. Key rivals include the Bajaj Platina 110 and TVS Radeon.

Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Alternatives

Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]vsHF Deluxe
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]vsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

81,063 - 84,751
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]vsGlamour
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]vsPassion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]vsSplendor Plus
TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

72,200 - 74,900
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]vsStar City Plus

Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    109 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    65 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    8.79 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    9.3 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    112 kg
View All CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] SpecsView specs icon

Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Variants

Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 76,401 .
1 Variant Available
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] DLX New
₹76,401*
109.51 cc
90 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Latest Updates

Calendar icon14 Nov 2025
India's CV manufacturers urge government to revise fuel-efficiency regulations, advocating for real-world testing methods over lab standards.Read Full Story

Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with CD 110 Dream [2023-2025].
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Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] image
Rs. 76,401Onwards
4.83
109.51 cc8.79 PS9.30 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2044 mmDrumDrumAlloy
Hero HF DeluxeHero HF Deluxe imageRs. 55,992Onwards
4.51205
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg1965 mmDrumDrumAlloyCD 110 Dream [2023-2025]VSHF Deluxe
Hero Super Splendor XTECHero Super Splendor XTEC imageRs. 84,448Onwards
4.68
124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes121 kg2034 mm--AlloyCD 110 Dream [2023-2025]VSSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero GlamourHero Glamour imageRs. 81,063Onwards
4.474
125 cc10.53 PS10.4 NmCommuter Bikes122 kg2042 mmDiscDrumAlloyCD 110 Dream [2023-2025]VSGlamour
Hero Passion PlusHero Passion Plus imageRs. 80,328Onwards
4.4105
97.2 cc5.9 kW8.05 NmCommuter Bikes116 kg1982 mmDiscDrumAlloyCD 110 Dream [2023-2025]VSPassion Plus
Hero Splendor PlusHero Splendor Plus imageRs. 77,557Onwards
3.41481
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDrumDrumAlloyCD 110 Dream [2023-2025]VSSplendor Plus
Bajaj Platina 100Bajaj Platina 100 imageRs. 65,407Onwards
3.9202
102 cc7.9 PS8.3 NmCommuter Bikes117 kg2006 mmDrumDrumAlloyCD 110 Dream [2023-2025]VSPlatina 100

Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Images

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Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Image 6

Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Colours

Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Black With Red
Black With Grey
Black With Green
Black With Blue
Black with red

Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.7Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the bike for its excellent performance, smooth ride, and stylish design. It's particularly valued for its engine quality and comfort.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent performance
  • check circle iconSmooth and silent ride
  • check circle iconBest seating arrangement
  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconHalf-kick and self-start options
Good performance and style
The bike performance is good and the style and model is absolutely fabulous and colour provided is super.
By: Vyshnavi (Nov 24, 2024)
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Best look of bike
It delivers excellent performance with a smooth and silent ride, the best seating arrangement, and both half-kick and self-start options for easy ignition.
By: Good (Oct 19, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Awesome 🆒
Superb bike best engine quality . If ur budget is average then this bike is supperb and the model is awesome 🆒
By: Aryan Kumar Singh (Apr 8, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

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Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Specifications and Features

Max Power8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage65.0 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightHalogen
Engine109.0 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] specs and features

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