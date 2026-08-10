Introduction

The Honda CD 110 Dream is positioned as an entry-level commuter motorcycle within Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s product lineup. It is aimed at riders looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and cost-effective mode of daily transportation. Built for mass-market appeal, the CD 110 Dream incorporates conservative styling cues, practical features, and a straightforward mechanical package suitable for urban and semi-urban usage.

Honda CD 110 Dream Price:

The Honda CD 110 Dream is available in a single variant, the Dream Deluxe, which is priced at ₹76,401 (ex-showroom).

How many variants and colour options of the Honda CD 110 Dream are available?

The Honda CD 110 Dream is available in a single variant, the Dream Deluxe, which is priced at ₹76,401 (ex-showroom). This variant is offered in four colour options: Black with Blue, Black with Red, Black with Green, and Black with Grey.

What features are available in the Honda CD 110 Dream?

Styling on the CD 110 Dream includes a bikini fairing, body-coloured fenders, body-coloured rear-view mirrors, and five-spoke alloy wheels. The blacked-out exhaust system is accented by a chrome heat shield, while tank and side panel graphics add visual contrast. The motorcycle is equipped with a long seat designed for commuter comfort and comes with a sealed drive chain to reduce maintenance. It features a dual-pod analogue instrument console displaying basic readouts like speed and odometer. Additional convenience features include a start/stop switch, an integrated pass switch, and a side-stand engine cut-off function for added safety.

What are the engine and specifications of the Honda CD 110 Dream?

Powering the Honda CD 110 Dream is a 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that complies with BS6.2 emission standards. The motor generates 8.79 PS at 7,500 rpm and 9.30 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. It is paired with a four-speed manual gearbox. The engine benefits from Honda’s enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology, which is designed to improve fuel efficiency and performance, while the ACG silent starter allows for noiseless engine ignition.

The CD 110 Dream is constructed on a diamond-type frame and employs a conventional telescopic front fork and twin spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by 130 mm drum brakes at both ends. The motorcycle is equipped with a Combi-Brake System (CBS) that distributes braking force between the front and rear wheels for improved stability and reduced stopping distance. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 80/100-section tubeless tyres.

What is the Honda CD 110 Dream’s mileage?

ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Honda CD 110 Dream is 65 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Honda CD 110 Dream?

The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 162 mm, a seat height of 720 mm, and a kerb weight of 112 kg.

What does the Honda CD 110 Dream rival in its segment?

The Honda CD 110 Dream competes in the highly contested 110cc commuter motorcycle segment. Key rivals include the Bajaj Platina 110 and TVS Radeon.